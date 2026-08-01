6 Tequila Myths You Need To Stop Believing

According to Greg Perez, owner of Concrete Rose, a craft cocktail bar in Houston, Texas, low-quality tequila is what actually causes a bad hangover. "Cheaply made, adulterated tequila gives you hangovers, especially when those tequilas are cheap mixtos with sugar and other additives," said Perez. Tequilas without additives are less likely to contain a lot of congeners, which are a derivative of the distillation process. Congeners are thought to be a contributing factor to the severity of a hangover.

Further, the quantity of tequila consumed is just as important as the quality when considering hangovers. As we will discuss later, tequila is often thought of as a spirit to shoot, and as such, it is consumed in large quantities, which tends to result in hangovers. That has less to do with the quality of the beverage and more to do with how much of it is being tossed back. According to Perez, this misconception happens because drinkers are used to having tequila only in a shot or a mixed cocktail.

"I hear [the hangover myth] all the time. . . . I hear it from people that got drunk in a frat house after downing cheap, additive-filled mixto tequilas," said Perez. "My hangovers are almost non-existent when I drink unadulterated agave spirits." One additive that is suspected to cause the worst type of hangovers is jarabe, also known as sugar syrup.