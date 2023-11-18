The Biggest Misconception About Tequila Worms Is Right In The Name

When you were first introduced to tequila as a spirit, what thoughts about it came to mind? Did you instantly crave a margarita? Did you consider its unique, slightly sweet, earthy flavor profile? Or did you imagine a bottle with a worm sitting at the bottom? If you are part of the last group, you're not alone. Many people associate tequila with tequila worms; however, there is not a single bottle of tequila that contains one. That is because the practice of bottling liquor with a worm inside does not come from tequila at all, but instead from a type of mezcal.

While there are differences between tequila and mezcal, they are in the same family of spirit. Just like bourbon is a type of whiskey, tequila is a type of mezcal. This is because all mezcals, including tequila, are made using the heart of the agave plant, called the piña.

With the farming of agave comes an infestation of maguey worms — the tequila worms in question, which like to eat the agave. This is not technically a problem; the worms themselves are considered a prized ingredient in many dishes and are harvested separately to be used for those purposes. As such, it is unlikely that the worms ever end up in either of these spirits by accident — in fact, the myth that they are in most tequilas or mezcals at all is largely a marketing ploy. Maguey worms, also known as gusano, can only truly be found in one unique variety of mezcal: mezcal con gusano.