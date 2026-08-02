The One Thing Cheesecake Factory Employees Avoid Telling Customers

What's the one thing you never want to hear at The Cheesecake Factory? Besides that they are out of every single flavor of cheesecake, of course (that's too scary to even joke about!). No, the one thing customers at Cheesecake Factory never want to hear is the word "no."

Or at least, that's what Cheesecake Factory employees are taught. In a Refinery29 tell-all article, one ex-employee says that she and her fellow servers were trained to never say the word "no" to their tables. She explains, "You never say 'No,' you say, 'I'm sorry.' You don't say 'Yes,' you say, 'Absolutely."

For example, let's say that the Cheesecake Factory is currently out of fresh strawberry cheesecake — which makes sense as it's been the chain's most popular cheesecake flavor for the last 45 years. Instead of saying "no" outright, the server will cleverly steer the customer in another direction. For example, they might suggest the lemon meringue cheesecake or one of the other hidden gems on the Cheesecake Factory menu.