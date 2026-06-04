This Is Cheesecake Factory's Most Popular Flavor For More Than 45 Years
Head to The Cheesecake Factory, and you'll be faced with some decisions. With over 250 items on its menu, the brand boasts one of the largest menus in America. When dessert options alone include dozens of choices, sweet cravings stand no chance. Yet for over 45 years, one order in particular has captured the attention of customers. The fresh strawberry cheesecake, featuring the brand's original cheesecake topped with glazed fresh strawberries, has been a reliable go-to order for many. "I fear I am the individual keeping this flavor in business," wrote a fan on Instagram.
The classic cheesecake is tangy and creamy, nestled into a graham cracker crust, and when topped with glazed strawberries, it becomes a pretty plate that balances sweetness and tartness. Orders can be elevated with whipped cream, hot fudge, or vanilla ice cream. Home cooks have tried to produce copycat strawberry cheesecake recipes at home, but for many customers, a bite of The Cheesecake Factory's recipe is like sampling a taste of summer.
A treat to delight generations
When Evelyn Overton found a recipe in a newspaper in the 1940s, the Detroit baker set out to make what has become known as the original cheesecake. Her recipe was such a hit that Overton opened a small bakery. Though she had to close the business and relocate her operations to her own kitchen to focus on raising her children, she still made cakes that were highly regarded in the community. Overton and her husband eventually moved to Los Angeles in 1972 and looked to start a business again with the last of their savings. The pair opened the Cheesecake Factory Bakery and sold cheesecakes to restaurants. "We knew we had the Cadillac of cheesecakes," Overton's son, David, told Vice.
A restaurant meant to showcase Overton's cakes opened in 1978 in Los Angeles, and the dessert offerings were an immediate success. Lines formed, and word spread about the made-from-scratch recipes with fresh, quality ingredients. Even today, The Cheesecake Factory knows it has something special. "There's nothing quite like it, honestly," wrote The Cheesecake Factory on a customer's photo of a slice of the strawberry cheesecake on Instagram. With close to 5 decades as a customer favorite, it is difficult to debate.