This Is Cheesecake Factory's Most Popular Flavor For More Than 45 Years

Head to The Cheesecake Factory, and you'll be faced with some decisions. With over 250 items on its menu, the brand boasts one of the largest menus in America. When dessert options alone include dozens of choices, sweet cravings stand no chance. Yet for over 45 years, one order in particular has captured the attention of customers. The fresh strawberry cheesecake, featuring the brand's original cheesecake topped with glazed fresh strawberries, has been a reliable go-to order for many. "I fear I am the individual keeping this flavor in business," wrote a fan on Instagram.

The classic cheesecake is tangy and creamy, nestled into a graham cracker crust, and when topped with glazed strawberries, it becomes a pretty plate that balances sweetness and tartness. Orders can be elevated with whipped cream, hot fudge, or vanilla ice cream. Home cooks have tried to produce copycat strawberry cheesecake recipes at home, but for many customers, a bite of The Cheesecake Factory's recipe is like sampling a taste of summer.