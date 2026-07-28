15 Must-Have Aldi Finds Hitting Shelves In August 2026
Aldi knows how to pack a lot of value into its seasonal offerings, and August will be no exception for hungry consumers the nation over. This month will bring a whole host of fresh finds as the chain celebrates the end of summer and welcomes in the beginning of fall. That means there's lots of apple, pumpkin spice, and caramel-flavored offerings to be had. But summer still lingers — tropical fruit, blue raspberry, and other fresh flavors are also represented among the 15 must-have items that are hitting shelves at a location near you.
Whether you're looking for delicious sausages for your summer barbecue or want a unique muffin to pair with your morning coffee, Aldi has you covered this August. You'll even get a chance to sample some slightly more unusual, off-the-beaten-path items like quinoa and beef birria bites. Frozen or flaming hot, there will be plenty to nosh on. Here's a list of the very best items that Aldi will be hawking during August 2026.
Aldi Quinoa Blends (Red Pepper & Basil or Garlic & Basil)
The grocery chain is adding two, quick-to-make grain blends to its roster of sides that will pair well with all sorts of herb-forward main dishes. The chain typically sells quinoa in blends with rice, or plain, so this will be a brand-new treat for shoppers who want a little more complexity in their grains. The varieties on offer are Red Pepper & Basil and Garlic & Basil.
You can buy both versions of Aldi's Quinoa Blends starting August 5, 2026. Each box retails for $1.99.
Aldi Beef Birria Bites
Spicy and loaded with flavor, these fun-to-snack-on nibbles are perfect for an afternoon break. Wrapped in a crispy coating, the treats look like arancini, minus the cheese. Perfect for any summer get-together (especially those last outdoor pool parties before the weather turns), they could end up being your new favorite nosh.
Beef Birria Bites will be sold for $5.99 at your local Aldi store and will be available on August 5, 2026.
Mama Cozzi's Thick Crust Pizza (Buffalo Cauliflower or Roasted Vegetable)
Mama Cozzi's line of pizzas runs the gamut from simple, bake-and-eat slices to delicious dupes for Totino's Pizza Rolls — just avoid buying anything from its French Bread line. The latest, thick-crust additions act as a unique, vegetable-forward alternative to the take-and-go nibble. The Buffalo Cauliflower variety combines florets of the titular vegetable with Buffalo ranch sauce, cheese, and red onions. The Roasted Vegetable option instead sports a breadcrumb crust topped with mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted vegetables, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
Both of these Mama Cozzi's Thick Crust Pizzas will be available on August 5, 2026. Each pizza costs $5.99.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Mandu Dumplings (Beef or Chicken)
The Fusia line of Asian-inspired goodies has always been one of Aldi's hidden gems, and some customers even think certain items are better than takeout. The latest addition to the chain's array of sushi and General Tso's Chicken are two dumpling varieties. The Mandu Chicken Dumplings are filled with vegetables and fresh, juicy chicken, while the beef variety swaps the protein, but keeps the succulent flavor. You might even discover these appetizers are better than a main entree.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Mandu Dumplings will be on sale from August 5, 2026. Each bag retails $6.79.
Bake Shop Peanut Butter & Grape Filled Crêpes
One doesn't often consider the possibility of pre-made crêpes when they enter a grocery store's bakery, but what you might not know is that Aldi already sells ready-to-eat crêpes filled with hazelnut spread. This latest variety instead takes a new look at everyone's favorite childhood flavors: peanut butter and grape jelly.
Bake Shop Peanut Butter & Grape Filled Crêpes will be on sale on August 5, 2026. Each bag retails for $3.69.
Sundae Shoppe Freeze Pops (Red Cherry or Blue Raspberry)
Aldi's line of Sundae Shoppe ice cream and frozen treats continues adding items apace, including two boxes of Freeze Pops featuring very bright, summery colors. Red Cherry and Blue Raspberry have arrived on the scene a bit too late for the Fourth of July, but will still light up the rest of your beach-time fun. The shape of these icy pops will remind consumers of popsicles, but the softer texture feels more like a sherbet when you eat them.
Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Freeze Pops (Red Cherry or Blue Raspberry) will be on sale on August 5, 2026. Each box costs $2.99.
Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets
Tarts are a brand-new offering in Aldi's frozen food aisle, and these citrusy, meringue-topped treats are a burst of bittersweet, summery goodness. You'll need to defrost them if you want to try them; although with August being as hot as it is, you might want to dig into that buttery shortcrust while it's still chilly.
Aldi's Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets will be available in stores from August 12, 2026. They cost $5.49 per box.
Clancy's Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn
Clancy's line of snacks don't usually go too far afield from the usual butter, cheese, and caramel flavors that one normally associates with chips and popcorn. But this new popped treat — which is modeled to taste like toasty, roasted sweet corn — will join Aldi's Loaded Bacon and Fried Pickle Ranch potato chips in being unique standouts on Aldi's shelves.
If you want to try Clancy's Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn, it'll be in stores on August 12, 2026. Each bag is $2.99.
Savoritz Tropical Yogurt Rice Crackers
Rice crackers don't tend to evoke wows on their own, but Savoritz Tropical Yogurt Rice Crackers are cut into cool shapes before being drenched in a yummy, tropical fruit-flavored yogurt coating. This cheap and healthy snack you can snag at Aldi is perfect for kids who are preparing to head back to school — and good to drop into snack cups for those who are still at home.
Savoritz Tropical Yogurt Rice Crackers will be available from August 12, 2026, and will cost $2.99 per bag.
Savoritz Crackers (Original Cornbread or Sweet Butter)
One doesn't tend to think of a cracker as anything more than a vehicle for dip or cheese, but Aldi's Savoritz brand raises them up to main-event status. Savoritz typically uses pita or flatbread crackers as conduits for flavor, with pizza or garlic and chive-flavored versions already offered. But these new, solid, square-shaped varieties look like saltines with more oomph, and definitely more flavor, as one tastes like cornbread and the other like sweet butter.
If you want to try these Savoritz Crackers, both will be in stores on August 12, 2026 for $2.99.
Simply Nature Organic Chicken Sausage (Southwestern Green Chile or BBQ Seasoned)
Aldi's line of natural foods, called Simply Nature, has never skimped on adding more meat products to its roster. Alongside Chicken Bratwurst and Cheddar Chicken Bratwurst, two new types of poultry links will be added to the meat section. Barbecue-flavored and Southwestern-inspired sausages with green chile will definitely add an extra kick to afternoon lunches prepared on the grill.
Both Simply Nature Organic Chicken Sausage varieties will arrive at Aldi nationwide on August 12, 2026. Each package retails for $4.99.
Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites (Pumpkin or Apple Cider)
Fall definitely starts here — and probably with a side of pumpkin-spiced coffee. These bite-sized coffee cakes will herald the beginning of spooky season and open up Bake Shop to further autumnal treat offerings. Each container holds a dozen mini, streusel-topped cakes, and are available in two new flavors: Pumpkin and Apple Cider.
Both Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites will be available at Aldi on August 19, 2026, and will retail for $4.49 each.
PurAqua Sparkling Frost (Cranberry, Sugar Plum, or Crisp Apple)
Are you ready for Christmas? Aldi's PurAqua Sparkling Frost line seems to be skipping fall and heading straight for a jollier season by adding Sugar Plum, Cranberry, and Crisp Apple to its extensive collection of beverages. Consumers who still crave summery flavors need not worry, as versions such as Pineapple Coconut should still be around when these roll out.
Aldi's newest PurAqua Sparkling Frost beverages will be out on August 19, 2026. Each bottle will cost $0.59.
PurAqua Probiotic Drink Mix Sticks (Blackberry or Dragonfruit Melon)
For those who need a little bit of extra help hydrating during the dog days of summer, Aldi is adding two new refreshing flavors to its line of PurAqua Probiotic Drink Mix Sticks. Those looking to add a little extra punch to their water will be able to pick up powdered mixes in flavors like Blackberry or Dragonfruit Melon. Each tube is lactose-free, gluten-free, vegan, and offers up 2 billion cultures and 100% of six daily required vitamins.
PurAqua's newest Probiotic Drink Mix Stick flavors will be at Aldi on August 26, 2026. Each bottle will cost $3.99.
Sundae Shoppe Gelato (Pumpkin Praline Pie, Apple Pie, or Cinnamon Coffee Cake)
Another addition to Sundae Shoppe's collection include these brand-new, and rather fall-inspired, pints of gelato. Smooth and creamy, they're enough to tempt you into a pile of leaves before they even start tumbling off the trees. The new flavors include Apple Pie, Cinnamon Coffee Cake, and Pumpkin Praline Pie, and they're definitely an Italian treat worth splurging on.
Aldi's newest Sundae Shoppe Gelato flavors will be available starting August 26, 2026, and each pint will cost $3.79.