15 Must-Have Aldi Finds Hitting Shelves In August 2026

Aldi knows how to pack a lot of value into its seasonal offerings, and August will be no exception for hungry consumers the nation over. This month will bring a whole host of fresh finds as the chain celebrates the end of summer and welcomes in the beginning of fall. That means there's lots of apple, pumpkin spice, and caramel-flavored offerings to be had. But summer still lingers — tropical fruit, blue raspberry, and other fresh flavors are also represented among the 15 must-have items that are hitting shelves at a location near you.

Whether you're looking for delicious sausages for your summer barbecue or want a unique muffin to pair with your morning coffee, Aldi has you covered this August. You'll even get a chance to sample some slightly more unusual, off-the-beaten-path items like quinoa and beef birria bites. Frozen or flaming hot, there will be plenty to nosh on. Here's a list of the very best items that Aldi will be hawking during August 2026.