13 Things You May Not Know Aldi Sells

Aldi is the fastest-growing grocer nationwide, quickly developing a cult following wherever it sets up shop. Once an Aldi comes to town, many shoppers quickly wonder how they ever survived without one. And while you may think of Aldi as a go-to to snag all your staples on the cheap, the grocer boasts an impressive selection of products beyond the basics. Indeed, many are already aware of the magic of the Aldi Finds aisle and its vast selection of unique, trendy, and affordable products — and subsequently, why it's also known as the Aldi "Aisle of Shame."

A new batch of Aldi Finds drops every week on Wednesday. If the previous week's finds haven't sold out, you can usually still find them on the "Aisle of Shame," but if you see something in the store's weekly flier that calls to you, our advice is to snag it as soon as possible — Aldi Finds don't last. In fact, many are devoted to shopping on Wednesdays specifically to ensure they get the first dibs on the latest finds.

Of course, Aldi diehards know there are treasures waiting to be discovered on every aisle. It's worth branching out and exploring all the budget grocer has to offer, including products you may not have realized the grocery chain carries. From gourmet charcuterie ingredients to special diet foods to ethical and sustainable products, here's our list of surprising Aldi items that are worth a try.