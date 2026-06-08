13 Things You May Not Know Aldi Sells
Aldi is the fastest-growing grocer nationwide, quickly developing a cult following wherever it sets up shop. Once an Aldi comes to town, many shoppers quickly wonder how they ever survived without one. And while you may think of Aldi as a go-to to snag all your staples on the cheap, the grocer boasts an impressive selection of products beyond the basics. Indeed, many are already aware of the magic of the Aldi Finds aisle and its vast selection of unique, trendy, and affordable products — and subsequently, why it's also known as the Aldi "Aisle of Shame."
A new batch of Aldi Finds drops every week on Wednesday. If the previous week's finds haven't sold out, you can usually still find them on the "Aisle of Shame," but if you see something in the store's weekly flier that calls to you, our advice is to snag it as soon as possible — Aldi Finds don't last. In fact, many are devoted to shopping on Wednesdays specifically to ensure they get the first dibs on the latest finds.
Of course, Aldi diehards know there are treasures waiting to be discovered on every aisle. It's worth branching out and exploring all the budget grocer has to offer, including products you may not have realized the grocery chain carries. From gourmet charcuterie ingredients to special diet foods to ethical and sustainable products, here's our list of surprising Aldi items that are worth a try.
Private label pre and probiotic soda
Aldi is all aboard the pre/probiotic soda trend, stocking both brand names like Poppi and private-label varieties on its shelves. Its Summit Popz brand of pre and probiotic soda comes in a variety of flavors (and prebiotic energy drinks), from lemon lime to cola to raspberry rose — and all are naturally flavored. Along with probiotic spritzers and kombucha, Aldi's VitaLife brand also carries root beer and strawberry vanilla flavored prebiotic soda.
Gourmet flatbreads
Let Aldi take care of dinner tonight with its artisan flatbread selection. The Mama Cozzi's brand features a Pepperoni Mozzarella and Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread, both piled high with toppings. Additionally, Specially Selected Wood-Fired Flatbreads have been named one of Aldi's Best New Products of 2026 and are available in Fire Roasted Vegetable and Garlic Provola.
Grilling tools and accessories
From foods to tools, the Aldi aisles are filled with tons of products to up your grilling game. While the food essentials (such as their L'oven Fresh Pretzel Burger Buns, Hot Italian Sausage Links, and frozen Kirkwood Seasoned Turkey Burgers) are in stock year-round, you'll need to snag any Aldi Finds for the grill during the spring and summer months. That's when you can find firestarters, griddles, tongs, grill covers, and more.
Special diet private label brands
If you think your dietary restrictions rule out Aldi for you, think again. The grocer caters to an array of special diets and even carries a few private-label brands focused on making diet-friendly foods more accessible and affordable. Earth Grown is Aldi's plant-based brand offering meatless meatballs, vegan cheeses, organic tofu, and more, while the store's gluten-free brand, liveGfree, carries rice crisps, bread, and baked good mixes.
Fair trade coffee and chocolate
Shopping at Aldi doesn't mean you need to skimp on ethical purchases. The store offers free-range and organic meats, wild-caught and BAP seafood, and fair-trade coffee and chocolate. Try one of the Choceur Chocolate bar varieties, like the Milk Chocolate with Brownie and Salted Caramel, and look for single-origin fair-trade coffees from Barissimo. You will feel good about adding them to your cart as some of the most affordable fair-trade products around.
Cookware and kitchen accessories
From utensils to pots and pans to small appliances, the "Aisle of Shame" might just have your next favorite kitchen item on its shelves. Aldi's cookware and kitchen accessories often become viral hits, like its cast iron Le Creuset dutch oven dupe, which retailed for hundreds of dollars less than the brand name ($40 compared to around $450!) Always grab a kitchen find the moment it catches your eye.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Chocolate Chunk Pizza Cookie
Chocolate. Chunk. Pizza. Cookie. Need we say more? This indulgent treat from Mama Cozzi's was named one of 2025's Best New Aldi Products and became an instant Aldi staple. It comes fully baked, so all you have to do is heat and serve. The 9-ounce pizza cookie technically contains eight servings (which makes it a steal at just $4.39), but you might decide it's too delicious to share.
Cute coolers and other food accessories
Along the Aldi Finds aisle, you can count on seasonal food accessories all year long. Spring and summer, for example, bring a handy selection of coolers perfect for taking your Aldi foods and beverages on the go. While Aldi often carries your basic, utility-style coolers, it also offers cute looks to keep your food chilled, like the Crane Carry Cooler with an adorable shoulder strap, or the picnic-perfect LS Live in Style Soft-Sided Basket Cooler.
Gourmet charcuterie ingredients
Prepare an impressive and budget-friendly charcuterie board with Aldi's vast selection of high-quality charcuterie ingredients. From fancy cheeses and cold cuts to artisan crackers and breads, Aldi is totally underrated when it comes to gourmet ingredients. The Park Street Deli Antipasti is delicious, and the Emporium Selection Double Creme Brie snagged the top spot on our list of the best Aldi cheeses.
High-quality wines
Think budget grocers can't deliver on wines? Think again. Aldi is on a mission to stake its claim in the fine wines world, proving that great wine doesn't have to cost a fortune along the way. A runaway-hit is the award-winning Elliot Cooper Chardonnay, voted a 2026 Aldi Product of the Year and retailing under $10 a bottle. If you lean more red, try the Specially Selected Rioja Reserva Red Wine.
Authentic German beer
It may not surprise you that Aldi, a German grocer, carries many German staples, including German beer. But you may be surprised by its selection of hard beverages, like ciders, seltzers, and craft beers, at unbeatable prices. The must-try Wernesgruner Pilsner is a best seller and authentically German, as the brewery itself dates all the way back to 1436. You can snag a four-pack of tall boys at Aldi for $8.
Table decor
Aldi Finds can be as beautiful as they are practical. The store's dining decor items might be just the thing your tablescape needs. You can count on timely decor to ring in each season as well as evergreen items you'll use all year long. Keep an eye out for tablecloths, runners, and placemats, along with accent pieces like serving trays and bowls.
Travel drinkware
Whether you're looking for cute travel mugs, camping cups, or on-the-go tumblers, Aldi has you covered. Not only is its travel drinkware affordable and high-quality, but Aldi also releases fun seasonal and holiday designs throughout the year, making them perfect for gifts. The brand's best-selling Stanley-inspired travel tumbler goes for $9.99, and we have a sneaking suspicion they won't be on the shelves for long.