Aldi's Returning Cast Iron Cookware Has A Luxurious Look For A Fraction Of The Cost
If you're searching for beautiful, functional cookware that adds a burst of springtime joy to your kitchen, head to Aldi this week. From March 11 to 17, the discount grocer will offer two exciting Aldi Finds: the 4-quart Crofton Farmhouse Cast Iron Braiser ($19.99) and the 7-quart Dutch Oven ($39.99). Available in dreamy pastel colors, these porcelain enameled cast iron pots are affordable dupes for more expensive models by brands like Le Creuset.
The Crofton Farmhouse Cast Iron Dutch Oven will be available in pale blue and floral-patterned variants, while the Cast Iron Braiser will be sold in the same two designs, plus a lemon-patterned version. A similarly-sized Dutch oven by Le Creuset can cost around $480, while a similar braiser from the brand is priced around $380. With Aldi's dupes, you save hundreds of dollars for equally pretty pots made of the same material.
This Crofton braiser was formerly available in 2025 at a higher price of $25. It can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and is compatible with all types of stovetops, as well as the oven. Aldi has yet to release details about the Dutch oven, but its functionality will likely be similar to the braiser. If you've got hearts in your eyes over this adorable cookware, head to your Aldi the day it drops. As with all Aldi Finds products, these pots are limited edition releases, and once they sell out, they'll be gone forever (unless the chain re-releases them in the future).
Aldi's returning cast iron pots are versatile and easy to use
When choosing the best cast-iron skillet or pot, enameled products like Aldi's Crofton Farmhouse duo are an excellent choice for the harried cook. They don't have to be seasoned, aren't at risk of rusting or being damaged by acidic foods, and are so much easier to clean than regular cast iron. Aldi's Crofton Farmhouse Cast Iron Braiser is perfect for recipes like apple cider and gochujang braised pork, and you can even bake dishes like cakes, crumbles, and brownies inside the oven-safe pot.
Meanwhile, the soon-to-debut Crofton Dutch oven has a larger capacity that's ideal for big batches of soups, stews, and even fresh-baked sourdough bread. Le Creuset's famed Dutch ovens are legendary among chefs, but for casual cooks, Aldi's version will likely do great.
This isn't the first time Aldi has sold Le Creuset dupes for a fraction of the price. In 2025, the grocery chain offered Dutch oven copycats in a variety of sizes and colors. However, the springtime Crofton braiser (and presumably the Dutch oven as well) is safe to use at higher temperatures, as Aldi's past Dutch ovens were only oven-safe up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. This makes the store's latest and greatest pots even closer to Le Creuset's — truly a steal in every department.