Aldi's Returning Cast Iron Cookware Has A Luxurious Look For A Fraction Of The Cost

If you're searching for beautiful, functional cookware that adds a burst of springtime joy to your kitchen, head to Aldi this week. From March 11 to 17, the discount grocer will offer two exciting Aldi Finds: the 4-quart Crofton Farmhouse Cast Iron Braiser ($19.99) and the 7-quart Dutch Oven ($39.99). Available in dreamy pastel colors, these porcelain enameled cast iron pots are affordable dupes for more expensive models by brands like Le Creuset.

The Crofton Farmhouse Cast Iron Dutch Oven will be available in pale blue and floral-patterned variants, while the Cast Iron Braiser will be sold in the same two designs, plus a lemon-patterned version. A similarly-sized Dutch oven by Le Creuset can cost around $480, while a similar braiser from the brand is priced around $380. With Aldi's dupes, you save hundreds of dollars for equally pretty pots made of the same material.

This Crofton braiser was formerly available in 2025 at a higher price of $25. It can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and is compatible with all types of stovetops, as well as the oven. Aldi has yet to release details about the Dutch oven, but its functionality will likely be similar to the braiser. If you've got hearts in your eyes over this adorable cookware, head to your Aldi the day it drops. As with all Aldi Finds products, these pots are limited edition releases, and once they sell out, they'll be gone forever (unless the chain re-releases them in the future).