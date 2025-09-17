Aldi Is Selling Le Creuset Dupes For A Fraction Of The Price

People just can't get enough of dupes these days. Whether it's drugstore makeup versions of luxury brand products or Trader Joe's snack dupes, it seems that everyone is looking for ways to save money without sacrificing quality. Aldi, a grocery store chain known for its low prices, has tapped into the cookware dupe market, attempting to lure in customers who aren't ready to shell out hundreds of dollars on a single piece of cookware.

Crofton, a brand exclusive to Aldi, has been producing cookware since 2017, and its Dutch ovens look remarkably similar to those made by the timeless French brand, Le Creuset. The Crofton 2-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven sells at a shockingly low $19.99 compared to Le Creuset's 2-quart version, which is priced at $260, while the brand's 4.6-Quart Cast Iron French Oven is priced at $29.99, a mere fraction of the cost of Le Creuset's 4.5-quart Dutch oven, which retails between $390 and $448, depending on the color. Both Dutch ovens are clear dupes of Le Creuset's Signature Round Dutch Oven, which comes in six sizes and a wide variety of colors.

The lids and bodies both have the same distinctive color gradient going from dark bottoms and edges to lighter tops and centers. Crofton's lids only feature two raised rings on the lids compared to Le Creuset's three rings, and both brands appear to have stainless steel knobs safe for oven use. Le Creuset's ovens are made in France, and have been since 1925, while Aldi's Crofton Dutch ovens only list their origin as "imported," and the product pages lack any other information than that. Compare this to Le Creuset, which lists a broad description of product specifications for its Dutch ovens.