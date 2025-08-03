14 Aldi Cheeses, Ranked
Where do you do your cheese shopping? Just about any grocery store will get the job done to some extent, but few stores offer the sheer cheese variety that Aldi does, and at a price point that simply can't be beat. Not only can you stock up on your basic cheddars and mozzarellas at Aldi, but you can also venture into those more specialty cheeses like manchego, goat, or Brie. Whether you just really like cheese or you're building a charcuterie board on a budget, Aldi's cheese section is a viable option, especially if you want to sample a large selection and variety of cheeses.
Of course, in case you aren't necessarily looking to sample a wide variety of Aldi cheese and simply want to know what's the best of the best, that's where this ranking comes into play. I've sampled 14 Aldi cheeses, ranging from cheddars to Goudas to mozzarellas to curds, ranking them from worst (and there were some doozies on this list) to best. When ranking Aldi cheese, I paid attention to how good a cheese tasted, texture and/or creaminess, and whether the cheese had a special something to make it more interesting (or, by contrast, whether it had a particularly bad quality).
14. Borgonzola
If the word "borgonzola" has you scratching your head, you aren't alone. Gorgonzola cheese is certainly a thing, and Aldi seemingly plays off that name with its borgonzola cheese, which is something of a hybrid between blue cheese and Brie. Admittedly, this cheese had me quite intrigued, as I could only imagine that the tangy flavor of blue cheese combined with the creamy texture of Brie would be a winner. But, alas, I was dead wrong with that assumption.
Essentially, this borgonzola cheese takes the worst aspects of blue cheese and combines it with the worst aspects of Brie. The texture isn't really creamy, but rather sort of rubbery and generally off-putting. And I can't deny that the flavor is reminiscent of blue cheese, but in the worst way possible — bitter, pungent, and impossibly sour. And no, I'm not a blue cheese hater by any means, but a good blue cheese should have a nice balance between tanginess and creaminess. This cheese leans way too heavily into sour territory, and it's definitely one Aldi cheese that you're better off skipping.
13. Hot Honey Gouda
Much like with the Borgonzola cheese, I had some (perhaps unrealistically) high hopes for Aldi's hot honey Gouda cheese. I love a good Gouda, and I love hot honey, so what could go wrong here? As it turns out, a lot could go wrong, because this cheese tasted nothing like hot honey. I'd argue that hot honey isn't such a hard flavor to incorporate into cheese, either, but somehow this Gouda tasted very sweet yet nothing like honey (or hot, for that matter).
Now, I completely understand that a hot honey cheese (or any honey-infused cheese, for that matter) might taste a little sweet, but this cheese didn't taste honey sweet. It almost had a candy-like sweetness to it, just completely cloying and devoid of any complexity or depth. Also, I think one would reasonably expect a hot honey cheese to be a little spicy, but this one was lacking heavily in that department, too. I couldn't even just enjoy the flavor of the Gouda itself because it was overrun by that sweetness, so this one ended up being a hard pass for me.
12. Mozzarella Cheese in Marinade
I have good news and bad news. The good news is that we've already reached a point in this ranking where the cheeses are not bad, they're just not necessarily that good. The bad news is that something had to come in third-to-last-place, and I fear it's the fresh-sliced mozzarella cheese in marinade. The positive here is that, if you like fresh mozz, then this cheese is essentially just that. Of course, no one buys a marinated mozzarella log without hopes of it having some level of enhanced flavor, so if that's what you're looking for, this one's going to leave you a bit disappointed.
My biggest issue here is that the marinade imparted little flavor on the mozzarella cheese, though it did leave an oily residue that wasn't all too appealing. It makes sense, considering that the marinade largely consisted of olive oil, but flavors like garlic, red pepper, and parsley were supposed to be present too, and I wasn't picking up on those notes. So, instead, I was left with oily mozzarella cheese that tasted good, because fresh mozz simply tastes good, but one that wasn't the best texture-wise and didn't live up to certain elevated flavors.
11. Not Your Average Cheddar and Gruyère
I recently did a taste test comparing Aldi cheese to Trader Joe's cheese, and one such cheese featured was Aldi's Not Your Average cheddar and Gruyère (compared to TJ's cheddar and Gruyère melange). Ultimately, I determined that Trader Joe's had the better cheddar-Gruyère mashup, though Aldi's wasn't bad by any means. However, if a cheese is going to take on the task of being a two-in-one combo, then I would certainly expect that both cheese flavors and textures be present in the final product, something that Aldi's hybrid cheese ultimately didn't live up to.
So, yes, my biggest problem with this cheddar and Gruyère cheese isn't that it tastes bad, but rather that it tastes a little too much like cheddar and not enough like Gruyère. Also, even if I could overlook the lack of Gruyère-ness in this cheese, the cheddar flavor alone is a little too mellow and a little too forgettable to make this one worth my while. The texture is fine, very soft and, again, very cheddar-like, but I can ultimately only rank this one so high because it should realistically have a much stronger Gruyère presence.
10. manchego
If you find yourself building a charcuterie board and are ever in doubt of what cheeses to include, you simply cannot go wrong with manchego. The classic sheep's milk cheese is something of a charcuterie staple, with its distinctive hard-yet-creamy texture, nutty flavor profile, and slightly grassy or tangy aftertaste. It's a solid cheese, and Aldi's version is no exception, though it's also far from the best manchego that you'll find out there.
I highly doubt that anyone is heading to Aldi's cheese section expecting to find the most high-end or exquisite cheeses out there, so if you do try Aldi's manchego, there's a good chance you'll think it's a perfectly fine cheese. However, I do think that the nuttiness of the cheese could be a bit more pronounced, and it didn't have quite the strong bite or sharp sheep's milk aftertaste that makes manchego so delicious. Overall, I do think this cheese was a little mellow for a manchego, and if I'm being honest, a little forgettable. It's not a bad cheese, but it's not one that I found myself wanting to revisit, so it ultimately just falls somewhere in the middle-ground — good but not great.
9. Garlic Cheddar Cheese Curds
If there's one thing to know about cheese curds, it's that they can be hard to resist. Whether they be breaded and deep-fried or just plain ol' cheese ones, cheese curds are undeniably dense, savory, and ideally, squeaky. I was excited to see that Aldi not only had cheese curds available, but that they were garlic cheddar curds at that. And, for what it's worth, these were some pretty tasty little curds — maybe not as good as the kind you'd find at a local Wisconsin cheese shop, but still pretty good nonetheless.
Aldi's garlic cheddar cheese curds definitely nailed the dense, thick bite that a cheese curd should offer. I do think that there could have been a little more squeakiness to the curds, but ultimately, I can't knock them too hard for that shortcoming. One shortcoming that I will knock them a little harder for is the fact that the garlic flavor was pretty subtle here, meaning that these curds definitely tasted like cheese, but a very mild one and, frankly, one that wasn't all that complex or exciting. It's hard to mess up a cheese curd, and Aldi certainly doesn't do that here, but ultimately these curds just fall into a middle-ground area.
8. Honey Goat Cheese
Nothing beats a good goat cheese or chevre on a charcuterie board, and even better yet if that creamy goat cheese has an added flavor. You can always buy plain goat cheese and jazz it up yourself, or you can cut out the middle-man and opt for a pre-flavored goat cheese, like the honey-flavored one that Aldi offers. I didn't go into this cheese with super high expectations, but it did end up impressing me, managing to pack a decent tangy and sweet punch into a very little package.
The most impressive thing about this goat cheese was the balance of flavor that it managed to pull off. On its own, a good goat cheese should be nice and creamy with a very distinct tanginess or grassiness as an aftertaste, and this cheese gets there somewhat. I did find this one to be a little mild for a goat cheese, but that subtle yet sweet honey flavor made for a lovely addition that shouldn't be overlooked. Do I think that this goat cheese could have packed more of a punch overall? Sure, but for what it's worth (and for those who perhaps prefer a milder chevre), Aldi's option is a good one.
7. Garden Vegetable With Sweet Basil Semi-Soft Cheese
In a world where so many cheeses are specifically defined or labelled as a Gouda, cheddar, Parmesan, and so forth, Aldi's garden vegetable semi-soft cheese dares to be bold (and unlabelled). Indeed, this semi-soft cheese isn't defined less by specifically being a cheddar or something of a similar nature, but rather by the flavor it brings to the table, which would be a garden vegetable and sweet basil one.
If I were to categorize this cheese, I'd say it falls somewhere along the lines of a mild white cheddar in terms of texture and flavor. But the cheese's flavor itself almost doesn't matter, as the vegetable and basil flavors are what really take center stage. I was surprised by the sweetness of the cheese (they weren't lying about the sweet basil part) but it was sweet in the best way possible, like a lovely herbaceous flavor followed up with subtly sweet notes. There is also just a general veggie-forward savoriness to the cheese, making it a very solid option all-around, be it just for snacking, adding to a cheese board, or for making a unique grilled cheese.
6. Cranberry White Cheddar Cheese
There's a good reason why dried cranberries are such a staple on charcuterie boards — they pair well with cheese! In fact, there are very few dried fruits that pair better with cheese than the humble Craisin, a perfectly tart-yet-slightly-sweet fruit that makes for the perfect flavor contrast alongside rich, savory cheese. Aldi has certainly picked up on the cue, and in fact, has taken things a step further by selling a white cheddar cheese that has dried cranberries embedded right in.
Needless to say, Aldi's cranberry white cheddar cheese is not only a hit in my book, but it's one that really does fit right in on a cheese board. The tart cranberries contrast beautifully against the very neutral and creamy white cheddar cheese, and both of these flavor profiles pair well with crackers, salami, prosciutto, and other charcuterie staples. I don't have any negatives when it comes to this cheese, but there are simply a handful of Aldi cheeses that are a little better.
5. Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese
The only thing better than a cranberry white cheddar cheese? A cranberry cinnamon goat cheese, of course. Once again, Aldi doesn't shy away from showcasing dried fruit in a cheese, though this goat cheese also featured cinnamon, something I was a bit nervous about (I worried that it would taste like fake, Red Hots-esque cinnamon as opposed to real cinnamon). Much to my relief, real cinnamon was indeed present in this cheese, and it was a flavor that paired impeccably with the cranberries and goat cheese.
This cheese was ultimately creamy and a little bit mellow, but that distinct goat tanginess paired undeniably well with the warm, tart, sweet cinnamon cranberry flavors. The textures also worked really well here, with the creamy, spreadable cheese benefiting from the chewy cranberry chunks. Though this cheese does certainly cater to a specific flavor profile, and I could see it being a bit polarizing in general, it is a solid cheese overall, and one that definitely livens up a tried-and-true log of goat cheese.
4. Applewood Smoked Gouda
Not every cheese can handle a smoked flavor profile, but Gouda is the perfect example of one cheese that really thrives with such a flavor at play. But then there's the issue that not every smoked Gouda is necessarily a good smoked Gouda, but luckily, Aldi's applewood smoked Gouda simply doesn't have that issue. This is a solid cheese through and through, and it's one would no doubt stand out on a charcuterie board.
Something that consistently impresses me about this particular Gouda is just how smoky it tastes. One could perhaps argue that the smokiness is overwhelming, but if you're after a smoked Gouda to begin with, then there's a good chance that "the smokier, the better" are words that you're living by. And this applewood smoked Gouda absolutely delivers on the smokiness, with subtle hints of nutty Gouda present in the background. It's safe to say that as long as you like smoky cheese, you're going to like this Aldi Gouda.
3. Jalapeño Havarti Cheese
Havarti is one of those cheeses that sometimes gets overlooked, because on the surface, it looks like it doesn't have a whole lot of complexity to offer. And, to be fair, plain Havarti cheese is just that — plain, undoubtedly creamy and tasty, but plain nonetheless. Luckily, it's pretty common to find flavored Havarti, and one such option is none other than Aldi's jalapeño Havarti.
There's something about the balance of flavors in this cheese that really makes it a winner. You've got the neutral, creamy, ever-so-slightly tangy Havarti cheese itself, which has the perfect soft-but-not-too soft texture. And then there's the tiny bits of jalapeño embedded throughout the cheese, adding the absolute perfect kick of heat without going overboard. A lesser cheese wouldn't be able to stand up against the heat that the jalapeños bring, but Havarti is just the right companion to offset some of that spice without completely eliminating it. Needless to say, the cheese and jalapeños are doing a delicate dance in this cheese, and they've got the moves down to a T. This is one perfectly balanced and simply delicious cheese.
2. Not Your Average Cheddar & Parmesan Cheese
Cheddar and Parmesan don't necessarily seem like two cheeses that have a whole lot in common, considering that the former is typically rather soft whereas the latter is more of a hard cheese. Despite their differences, however, both cheeses come together quite harmoniously in Aldi's Not Your Average cheddar and Parmesan cheese, a semi-hard cheddar that boasts notes of Parm (including those delicious little crystals) throughout.
Though I do think that this cheese leans a little heavier on the cheddar side of things, it's still a very solid two-in-one cheese all-around. The texture is more reminiscent of cheddar, but this certainly isn't a bad thing. The flavor is deeply savory with some nice hints of Parmesan, and maybe even notes of nuttiness amidst an otherwise solid, cheddar-forward base. This cheese is just downright tasty and an absolute Aldi staple, and it's a good way to enjoy cheddar while also indulging in something a little more complex.
1. Double Creme Brie
Not every grocery store has great success with Brie cheese. There's Trader Joe's double cream Brie, which is considered to be the worst store-bought Brie out there. But then there's Aldi's double creme Brie, an unsuspecting little package of cheese that manages to pack a distinctly decadent punch. In fact, out of the 14 Aldi cheeses that I tried for this ranking, I'm giving the double creme Brie the top spot on this list.
There are a couple of reasons why this Brie is coming in first place. For starters, it packs a distinctly rich, buttery, and creamy flavor profile that any good Brie should have, while still managing to end on a slightly sharp note. The texture is also undeniably creamy, with a lovely softness and spreadable-ness that makes the cheese the absolute perfect companion for any type of cracker or bread out there. Finally, this cheese is so incredibly versatile that you could add it to any charcuterie board and pair it with any other flavor profile — be it sweet, salty, savory, or spicy — and it would work. And so, of all the Aldi cheeses, the double creme Brie is an absolute winner.
Methodology
When sampling and ranking Aldi cheeses, my decisions largely came down to which cheeses tasted the best and which offered the most complexity or balance of flavor. There were only a couple of cheeses that I thought were downright bad, and those were ranked last accordingly. The rest of the cheeses were all pretty good, so I had to be a bit more critical about which cheeses boasted unique flavors, which ones were especially creamy, and which ones struck a nice balance of flavor. And, ultimately, I had to let my tastebuds guide the way, so the ranking does reflect a certain amount of personal preference, too.
Something I ultimately did not consider when it came to the ranking itself was the price of each cheese. The beauty of Aldi cheese is that it's all very inexpensive, so I didn't feel that price was a necessary factor here.