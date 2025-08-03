14 Aldi Cheeses, Ranked

Where do you do your cheese shopping? Just about any grocery store will get the job done to some extent, but few stores offer the sheer cheese variety that Aldi does, and at a price point that simply can't be beat. Not only can you stock up on your basic cheddars and mozzarellas at Aldi, but you can also venture into those more specialty cheeses like manchego, goat, or Brie. Whether you just really like cheese or you're building a charcuterie board on a budget, Aldi's cheese section is a viable option, especially if you want to sample a large selection and variety of cheeses.

Of course, in case you aren't necessarily looking to sample a wide variety of Aldi cheese and simply want to know what's the best of the best, that's where this ranking comes into play. I've sampled 14 Aldi cheeses, ranging from cheddars to Goudas to mozzarellas to curds, ranking them from worst (and there were some doozies on this list) to best. When ranking Aldi cheese, I paid attention to how good a cheese tasted, texture and/or creaminess, and whether the cheese had a special something to make it more interesting (or, by contrast, whether it had a particularly bad quality).