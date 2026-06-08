These 12 Aldi Frozen Appetizers Will Upstage The Main Course
When you're already busy crafting entrées and sides for a dinner party, even the easiest appetizer recipes can seem stressful to add to your workload. At the same time, serving cheap, frozen apps that taste, well, cheap and frozen can put a damper on your spread. That's where Aldi comes to the rescue, as the discount chain's freezers are chock-full of small bites so good, they can equal or even upstage your main course — and we've rounded up some of the best buys.
To find hidden gems in Aldi's lineup of frozen apps, we looked through customer reviews and social media comments, including opinions from Tasting Table's writers, to see which items get the highest ratings for taste, convenience, and value. From classic crowd-pleasers like potato skins, jalapeño poppers, and wings to more unconventional nibbles, you can rest assured that these products are tried-and-true hits. Since Aldi is one of the best grocery chains for budget shopping, you're free to sample a wide array of these goodies without racking up a massive total at checkout.
No matter if you're into meat, seafood, veggies, or some good ol' fried carbs to dunk into a dipping sauce, these products prove that when it comes to entertaining, Aldi is like a supermarket and superhero rolled into one. Stock them in your freezer, and you'll be all set to whip up a spread of heat-and-eat delights whenever company comes calling.
Fremont Fish Market Coconut Butterfly Shrimp
For a stellar seafood starter, pass on the bland frozen fish sticks and grab a box of Aldi's Fremont Fish Market Coconut Butterfly Shrimp. Featuring juicy jumbo shrimp in a crispy coconut coating served with tangy-sweet orange marmalade sauce, this frozen Aldi item is our go-to for easy entertaining thanks to its surprisingly good quality for the low price of around $4. It adds instant tropical flair to your festivities with very little work on your part.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Toasted Cheese Ravioli
Costing just $4.39 for a 16-ounce box, Mama Cozzi's Toasted Cheese Ravioli is an Aldi fan favorite that does the classic St. Louis snack justice. The crunchy breaded ravioli bake in eight to 10 minutes and deliver a gooey four-cheese filling, perfect for dipping in marinara sauce. "As a St. Louis native, I can say they are the real deal," one Redditor wrote, while other fans admit to hoarding several boxes in their freezers.
Appetitos Loaded Potato Skins
Loaded potato skins aren't hard to make, but baking the spuds, scooping them, stuffing them, and baking again can add a lot of time to your party prep. Take a delicious shortcut with Aldi's Appetitos Loaded Potato Skins, which rank among the best frozen Aldi appetizers according to taste tests. Each $3 box gives you wonderfully crispy, cheesy, bacon-studded skins that taste homemade. Savory, melty, with plenty of real applewood-smoked bacon crumbles, your guests won't be able to resist.
Season's Choice Breaded Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Even vegetarians can enjoy saucy, spicy "wings" when you serve up the wing-inspired Season's Choice Buffalo Cauliflower Bites from Aldi, priced at about $4 per bag. A far cry from soggy, sad cauliflower wings, these breaded bites are beloved by shoppers and cook up crunchy, flavorful, and satisfying, especially in the air fryer. The included Buffalo sauce also isn't too spicy, so nobody at your party will have to run for a glass of water.
Appetitos Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños
Jalapeño poppers top the list of the hardest appetizers to make, as the cheese-stuffed peppers are prone to leaking or even exploding as they fry. To enjoy spicy, oozy satisfaction while keeping hot oil off your walls, stove, and hands, try the $3.29 Appetitos Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños. This under-$4 Aldi appetizer makes last-minute gatherings easy, as the poppers only need 10 minutes in the oven before they're ready for your cookout or potluck.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Chicken Egg Rolls
Aldi's Chinese takeout-inspired appetizers are surprisingly strong, with the $3.25 Fusia Asian Inspirations Chicken Egg Rolls being a widely recommended standout among shoppers. Stuffed with slivered veggies, white meat chicken, and savory spices, these miniature rolls gain a restaurant-worthy, golden-brown finish in the air fryer, though they also work in the oven or microwave. Customers give them full marks as a standalone snack or partner for stir-fries, noodle dishes, and fried rice.
Kirkwood Chicken Fries
For a fun appetizer that both adults and kids will adore, Aldi's Kirkwood Chicken Fries can hardly be beat, especially at around $5.29 for a big 24-ounce bag. Reviewers say these fries have a tasty, well-seasoned breadcrumb coating on the outside and plenty of juicy white meat chicken on the inside — no super-skinny, wimpy fries here. They're begging to be dunked in all your favorite condiments; they hold up surprisingly well to a hearty slathering of sauce.
Bremer Original Meatballs
Frozen meatballs can be wildly hit-or-miss, yet Aldi's Bremer Original Meatballs get consistently high marks from customers, especially when served in the classic cocktail party-style: coated with a sweet-and-spicy grape jelly and chili sauce glaze, then skewered on toothpicks for easy eating. They also work perfectly with other unexpected uses for frozen meatballs, from easy meatball sliders to mini meatball pizzas. Grab a generous 32-ounce bag for about $8.
Season's Choice Potato Puffs
Say goodbye to underwhelming, school lunch-level tater tots with the Season's Choice Potato Puffs from Aldi, priced at just $3.19 for a 32-ounce bag. We crowned these addictive puffs the best grocery store frozen tater tots, as they deliver the same crunchy, fluffy, salty bite you get from the best restaurant versions. They also make an awesomely easy base for tater tot nachos or "totchos," which will make waves on game day.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Mini Pizza Bagels
Sold in a 40-count box for under $8, Mama Cozzi's Mini Pizza Bagels are a Bagel Bites dupe that offer the same taste for a few bucks less. In fact, some Aldi customers say they're actually better than the name brand. The mini bagel halves are blanketed with tomato sauce and mozzarella and topped with little pepperoni squares for nostalgic treats that'll be a hit at movie nights and birthday parties.
Appetitos Soft Pretzels
Aldi was founded in Germany, the home of legendary soft pretzels, and the $1.30 Appetitos Soft Pretzels are a sleeper hit that live up to the chain's origins. Simply microwave these pretzels for one minute and sprinkle them with the included salt, then enjoy their soft, chewy goodness as-is or sliced into smaller pieces for easier dipping. Customers adore them served with just mustard, though beer cheese or cinnamon sugar would be equally fantastic.
Bremer Potato and Cheddar Pierogies
Aldi's Bremer Potato and Cheddar Pierogies deliver doughy deliciousness to your appetizer spread while keeping dough in your wallet, as they cost just $2.55 for a 12-count box. These tender pasta pillows are stuffed with light yet creamy whipped potatoes and savory cheddar cheese, and can be prepared in so many ways. Some shoppers saute them with butter and onions and serve with sour cream while others change things up with the air fryer and then coat them in Buffalo sauce.