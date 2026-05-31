10 Best Grocery Chains For Budget Shopping
It's not a secret that grocery prices have been rising steadily, and that, at the time of writing, further price hikes are still expected. In many cases, the amount of money that would get you a full cart of your favorite foods a few years ago is now only paying for a basket's worth of food. That's why it's so important to seek out the grocery store chains that still deliver when it comes to budget shopping. Some of these chains are known for long-term value — you might pay more upfront, but you're getting a lower cost per unit than you would if you were to buy from an average grocery store. At others, you'll find lower costs on individual items so you can put dinner on the table even when cash is thin for the week. Still others offer a happy medium, where you get generally good quality at a solid value, but you aren't forced to buy in bulk.
We're taking a closer look at the chains that consistently deliver on the budget front but also offer some other benefits that keep us going back for shopping trips. Perhaps you'll see some of your favorites on the list, and maybe you'll find some other chains that you've never been to that are worth checking out the next time you're grocery shopping on a budget. By shopping at these stores, you may just be able to stretch your dollar a bit further.
Trader Joe's
Whether you personally consider Trader Joe's a budget-friendly grocery store has a lot to do with where in the country you live. Customers have discovered that in high-cost-of-living areas, Trader Joe's tends to offer excellent prices compared to other grocery stores. One Threads user, for example, claims that Trader Joe's offers some of the cheapest meat at grocery stores in the Boston area (and as someone who lives in Boston, I can substantiate that claim). Spices and cheese, which can be pricey and seriously cut into your grocery costs for the week, cost less than they do at other grocery stores when you shop at Trader Joe's. And when it comes to wine, you're hitting a budget jackpot: Where else can you get so many sub-$5 bottles of wine?
What really makes Trader Joe's one of the best budget grocery chains, though, is the fact that you can still find a wide variety of interesting, unique products that you won't find elsewhere. Those extra little snacks and drinks that brighten up your day can be found at Target at at least somewhat accessible prices, making little grocery treats a more reasonable line item in your budget.
Costco
If you're really looking to find serious savings, Costco might just be the best grocery chain to shop at. That's because at the beginning of 2026, Consumer Reports found that Costco offers the most savings of a large group of prominent grocery chains. This study was conducted in six cities around the country. If you've ever shopped at Costco, that probably makes sense to you. By purchasing large quantities of the staples you'd buy on repeat anyway, you can take advantage of steep discounts at the warehouse club. This makes it a great chain for budget grocery shopping for those who have the room to stash the extras and who can afford to pay that cost upfront.
That being said, Costco might not be ideal for some shoppers who don't have a lot of cash to spend on the spot. While the per-unit prices may be lower at Costco, you generally have to buy large portions to get those discounts. If you're trying to make your cash stretch until your next paycheck hits the bank, running to Costco might not get you the variety you need to make meals for the week. But if you do have some extra cash set aside for groceries, shopping in bulk at Costco is absolutely worth it for the savings.
Aldi
Aldi is one of the best-ever grocery chains to shop at if you're on a tight budget. But it's not a coincidence that Aldi offers such incredible value for its products. The store is actually designed to cut costs as much as possible so it can keep prices low for customers. For example, Aldi employees keep everything in the store in the shipping boxes they arrived in. Therefore, the store doesn't have to hire as many people to arrange the products on shelves. The store also stocks most of its own private-label products instead of sourcing from a wide variety of name brands, and doesn't give out free shopping bags. All of these little tactics contribute to lower prices for the food itself.
Aldi may not have the trendiest, most interesting products, but it's a store that's excellent at providing the basic staples that you need to stock up on every week. Rice and pasta, meat and produce, eggs and canned goods — you can find basic versions of all of these necessities at Aldi. We're not the only ones who love Aldi for budget groceries, either. Redditors find it to be surprisingly cheap, and some say that they don't feel as tempted to buy things there that they don't really need, further reducing overall grocery costs.
Dollar Tree
When you think of grocery chains, Dollar Tree may not be the first place that comes to mind. However, this dollar store chain stocks a decent amount of groceries, and in some cases, it can be an excellent place to do some budget grocery shopping. Admittedly, you're not always getting the best value at Dollar Tree, since the price per unit is often higher than what you'd find at other grocery stores. However, because it sells items in smaller quantities, the price of the product at Dollar Tree is often still lower. Therefore, if you don't have a lot of cash on hand, you can still head to Dollar Tree and get enough food to keep your pantry full until you get more money in the bank.
Wondering what you should buy at Dollar Tree that'll save you some money on your monthly grocery budget? Items like canned beans, rice, seasonings, waffle mixes, and snacks like popcorn are all good options. You can also get frozen veggies, which are a great healthy staple when you want to save money on groceries, and a surprising number of pre-packaged snacks and drinks for a treat. This sets Dollar Tree apart from other dollar stores that offer lower-quality basics without many products that feel at least a little bit luxe. Before you go, make sure to check out these Dollar Tree frozen foods to try and some to avoid as well.
Walmart
Walmart isn't just a grocery store — it's a place where you can find everything from clothes to jewelry to your kids' school supplies. It also happens to be one of the best grocery chains for budget shopping since its prices are so low. It was once considered the cheapest large grocery chain in the country, and although it's now been overtaken by competitor chains, it's still referenced as a good place to find groceries at more affordable prices. And in a comparison of prices of eight different grocery stores at the beginning of 2026, Walmart took the No. 2 spot thanks to its especially cheap produce, meat, and dairy. If you really want to save big, make sure to prioritize Walmart's store brand Great Value products, since they'll usually get you an incredible bang for your buck.
We don't just consider Walmart the best because of those store-brand products, though. Rather, it's a top choice because it's seemingly everywhere. It's the largest retailer in the world, and it's often found in rural areas where there aren't many other grocery options available. If your grocery shopping options are limited, there's a good chance that your local Walmart could offer the best prices around.
Lidl
Lidl, like Aldi, is another grocery chain that depends on a business model that delivers quality without the frills. While a standard grocery store offers around 36,000 items, Lidl's supply is much smaller than that, and closer to the 4,000 mark. So, no, you're not going to find limitless options of the same kinds of products, but because of that cost-cutting measure, you will find rock-bottom prices at this grocery chain, making it a great place for budget shopping. In fact, it's considered one of the least expensive supermarkets in the country by Consumer Reports.
One of the best features to take advantage of is Lidl's "this week's deals" sections. You'll find them in each department, and you'll find lower-priced items that can help you save even more money on your monthly grocery bill. Not only that, but it also makes shopping at Lidl a bit more exciting, since you'll never know when you'll find an incredible deal on products you already love (or one you've been wanting to try). Plus, Lidl is widely focused on more sustainable products, selling lots of grass-fed meat, GMO-free products, and organic options. With a clean-cut appearance that's somewhat similar to what you'll find at Aldi and Trader Joe's, Lidl also offers an easy, relaxing shopping experience to boot.
BJ's Wholesale Club
We've already mentioned that Costco is an excellent place to get great deals on your groceries, since you're taking advantage of the ability to buy in bulk. It shouldn't come as any surprise, then, that BJ's Wholesale Club offers a very similar shopping experience. According to the previously referenced Consumer Reports findings, BJ's is the second-least expensive place to go shopping for groceries if you're eyeing the savings you'll get over the course of the month or year. Of course, this is another case where you'll have to spend more money upfront to get in on BJ's savings, since buying in bulk is what helps you save so much cash.
If you're a coupon clipper, BJ's is arguably the best place to shop for cheaper groceries, since you can use both BJ's-issued coupons as well as manufacturer coupons, which isn't an option everywhere. BJ's customers on Reddit say that they save money on affordable pantry staples like rice and on things like salad mixes and snacks. Deli meat and coffee are some of the other frugal favorites found at the warehouse club. Sure, you have to pay for the cost of the membership, which is $60 annually, but you can often take advantage of discounts, with memberships sometimes going as low as $15 for your first year.
Market Basket
Unfortunately, you're not going to find Market Baskets scattered across the country. Rather, this smaller regional chain can only be found in New England. But if you're lucky enough to live in this part of the country, then you probably already know about how affordable Market Basket is, which is why it's often packed during the busiest times of the week. Braving the crowds is worth it to take advantage of the incredible prices you'll find at the grocery chain, though, especially since you'll find a ton of name brands here for cheap.
How does Market Basket manage to do it? Because it stocks essentially the same products in every store, it can buy in bulk, which means it gets better prices than some of its competitors. It then passes those savings onto its customers. Therefore, if you're a grocery shopper who likes particular name brands, Market Basket may just be one of the best places for budget grocery shopping.
For all of these reasons and more, Market Basket is a beloved grocery brand, with customers praising its selection, produce, and prices. It's especially popular for its deli, including the inarguably delicious rotisserie chicken. Not close enough to a Market Basket to snag one of those birds for yourself? No worries — there are plenty of delicious, affordable rotisserie chickens at other grocery chains.
Price Rite
Mid-Atlantic region shoppers, you probably already know that Price Rite is one of your best options if you're looking for budget-friendly grocery chains. The chain keeps its prices affordable thanks to a large selection of its own store brand products, sold under the Bowl and Basket brand. The produce there is said to be solid, and the customers also praise the chain's meat, although some shoppers warn that the selection can be limited when it comes to more specialty products, like tahini, for example.
If you really want to take advantage of great deals at Price Rite, keep an eye out for its Drop Zones. These are areas in the store where you'll find particularly competitively priced items. These also make for a more exciting shopping experience, since it can be fun to try out the new products that appear there. And because this store tends to offer a relatively streamlined selection of products, you're a lot less likely to do a lot of impulse buying when you're there.
Grocery Outlet
When you go to an outlet mall, you're expecting to see prices that are a lot lower than you would find in normal stores. So, the same is true when you go to Grocery Outlet, which is found across the country but mainly on the West Coast. You'll find some of your favorite products there, but you'll find that they're priced significantly lower than they are at other stores. That's because the buyers for the brand shop opportunistically, which means taking advantage of great deals when they arise. Because they can often find lower prices on popular products, you can likely snag them at a deep discount at your local Grocery Outlet.
So, what should you buy to save some pennies the next time you're shopping at Grocery Outlet? First of all, it's an excellent place to buy wine for cheap, so stock up if you like to have a few bottles on hand to drink at home. You can also find discounted meat and eggs there without sacrificing quality. Don't eat animal products? You're in luck — Grocery Outlet is also known for its plant-based staples that are frequently a lot cheaper than they are elsewhere. And whether you prefer to buy organic or conventional produce, you won't pay super high prices when you buy it at Grocery Outlet.
Methodology
We chose these specific grocery chains because they offer relatively affordable grocery prices, along with having something else to offer, whether that's novelty products, steep discounts on name-brand products, or simply an enjoyable shopping experience. We included chains that are known for offering great value, like the warehouse chains we covered here, as well as stores that can help you stretch a limited budget on more of a week-to-week basis without having to spend too much money bulk-buying products upfront. Most of the chains listed here are available nationwide, while others are smaller, more regional chains.