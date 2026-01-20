This Under-$4 Aldi Appetizer Makes Last-Minute Gatherings Affordable And Easy, With A Kick
Whether prepping for game day or another social gathering, having a solid spread of good eats is a must. Aldi is home to plenty of pantry staples as well as home goods, snacks, frozen foods, and more. One particularly affordable item that has garnered a great deal of fan favor is Aldi's Appetitos Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños.
Priced at under four dollars for an 11-ounce box, this cheap and easy appetizer takes the effort out of preparing your own jalapeños poppers recipe. These delectable bites are made with halved jalapeños that have had the stems and seeds removed, stuffed with a light cream cheese, and covered with a light and crisp breaded coating. Fan response to these affordable Aldi appetizers has been largely positive, with many complimenting the rich and pleasing taste and ease of preparation.
Per the package, the cooking instructions recommend using either a conventional oven or deep frying to prepare these jalapeño bites, though others have also opted to warm them in an air fryer. Between deep frying and oven baking, the time frame for making the Aldi appetizers ranges from a few minutes to just under 10 minutes, while also allowing some time for the hot food to rest before eating.
Serving suggestions for Aldi's cream cheese stuffed jalapeños
Because the jalapeños have had their seeds and stems removed, it's worth noting that the appetizer isn't especially spicy. This makes it ideal to appeal to a wide variety of appetites and levels of spice tolerance, and leaves room to amp up the flavor with some extra additions. One YouTube comment mentioned, "The peppers could be hotter spice wise but the cream cheese filling is downright amazing." For those looking to turn up the heat, one TikTok commenter recommended, "Try it with Kinders Buttery Buffalo Sauce."
Whether deep-fried, baked in a regular oven, or crisped up in your air fryer, these little bites from Aldi are likely to be the hit of your next party. Pair it with hot sauce for dipping or get creative with a hot pepper jelly recipe. With all the time you're saving by preparing these frozen Aldi appetizers, you can put that effort into other complementary dishes and accompaniments.
These would also make a standout addition to a grazing board alongside chunks of pepper Jack cheese and pickled vegetables like a homemade or store-bought batch of escabeche. Try upping the protein by making a spicy cheese sauce or bean dip to serve with the cream cheese-stuffed jalapeños. No matter how you choose to prepare and serve this Aldi appetizer, it will quickly become a must-have for gatherings and even solo snacking.