This Under-$4 Aldi Appetizer Makes Last-Minute Gatherings Affordable And Easy, With A Kick

Whether prepping for game day or another social gathering, having a solid spread of good eats is a must. Aldi is home to plenty of pantry staples as well as home goods, snacks, frozen foods, and more. One particularly affordable item that has garnered a great deal of fan favor is Aldi's Appetitos Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños.

Priced at under four dollars for an 11-ounce box, this cheap and easy appetizer takes the effort out of preparing your own jalapeños poppers recipe. These delectable bites are made with halved jalapeños that have had the stems and seeds removed, stuffed with a light cream cheese, and covered with a light and crisp breaded coating. Fan response to these affordable Aldi appetizers has been largely positive, with many complimenting the rich and pleasing taste and ease of preparation.

Per the package, the cooking instructions recommend using either a conventional oven or deep frying to prepare these jalapeño bites, though others have also opted to warm them in an air fryer. Between deep frying and oven baking, the time frame for making the Aldi appetizers ranges from a few minutes to just under 10 minutes, while also allowing some time for the hot food to rest before eating.