You can certainly cook the box of delicious Fremont Fish Market shrimp and serve the sauce and call it a day; it's tasty and looks good just the way it comes, but sometimes plating and pairings can make all the difference when showing off for guests — especially if you want to make it seem more upscale than its Aldi origins. First, follow all cooking directions, then you can follow some plating techniques to give the dish added personality to make it stand out to guests.

You'll want to start with a focal point, and I think the colorful sauce makes a great start. Pour it into a small dish and place it in the center of a plate. Then begin arranging the shrimp. Odd numbers can work in your favor to make it look dynamic. Alternatively, plate the shrimp first and then create a design with the sauce on the plate to give it an upscale restaurant feel — think lines, swirls, or dots. Try adding a very small amount of fresh-squeezed orange juice to the sauce to further enhance the orange profile without making the consistency too loose.

If you're creating a platter for a larger party, consider buying the tempura shrimp as well; these are one of the best frozen seafood products you can get at Aldi. That way, guests can grab a little of each to create a more filling plate. My biggest suggestion is to buy multiple boxes of the coconut shrimp because each one comes with about 10 pieces. If you have several guests, they'll get eaten very quickly if people consume more than a couple.