This Frozen Aldi Item Is My Go-To For Easy Entertaining
Coconut shrimp isn't a new concept. You can find the appetizer all over the place, whether that's at restaurants or retailers like Costco or Vons. The sweet and nutty notes of coconut pair wonderfully with the mildly sweet and savory shrimp. So, it's always convenient to find a tasty option at well-known chains like Aldi, where you're already shopping for other essentials like produce or salty snacks. Luckily, you can grab a box of coconut breaded butterfly shrimp at Aldi, too. You'll get 9 ounces of product for a mere $4.09, at least at my location in the San Diego area. Plus, it comes with an orange marmalade sauce to further deepen the flavor with a sweet and tangy duo.
It's the perfect appetizer to serve at parties or if you're hosting a few hungry family members. This was a hit at my household, even among teenagers. The coconut offers a unique and memorable mouthfeel, partially crisp but not too firm that it's distracting, while the shrimp is succulent. The flavor and texture combination creates a surprisingly elevated dish that doesn't feel like it came from the freezer aisle of Aldi. Then, if you serve up the sauce in a small ramekin or dish, it seems like it could have been picked up from a restaurant. But I have some ideas on how you can further elevate the frozen staple for your entertaining needs.
Easy ways to plate your coconut shrimp for guests
You can certainly cook the box of delicious Fremont Fish Market shrimp and serve the sauce and call it a day; it's tasty and looks good just the way it comes, but sometimes plating and pairings can make all the difference when showing off for guests — especially if you want to make it seem more upscale than its Aldi origins. First, follow all cooking directions, then you can follow some plating techniques to give the dish added personality to make it stand out to guests.
You'll want to start with a focal point, and I think the colorful sauce makes a great start. Pour it into a small dish and place it in the center of a plate. Then begin arranging the shrimp. Odd numbers can work in your favor to make it look dynamic. Alternatively, plate the shrimp first and then create a design with the sauce on the plate to give it an upscale restaurant feel — think lines, swirls, or dots. Try adding a very small amount of fresh-squeezed orange juice to the sauce to further enhance the orange profile without making the consistency too loose.
If you're creating a platter for a larger party, consider buying the tempura shrimp as well; these are one of the best frozen seafood products you can get at Aldi. That way, guests can grab a little of each to create a more filling plate. My biggest suggestion is to buy multiple boxes of the coconut shrimp because each one comes with about 10 pieces. If you have several guests, they'll get eaten very quickly if people consume more than a couple.