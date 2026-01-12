The Best Frozen Seafood Product In Aldi Stores Is Truly Restaurant-Worthy

With frozen seafood, you don't have to worry about seasonality. And at Aldi, you don't have to worry about high prices either. Tasting Table tried and ranked 14 different frozen seafood products from Aldi according to taste, texture, value, versatility, and quality, to figure out the best of the best. The clear winner was the tempura shrimp from the Fremont Fish Market brand. These shrimp tempura come in a package of 12 for the affordable price of $7.69. Each delectable morsel is perfectly executed with a delicate yet shatteringly crunchy coating of batter containing rice flour, corn flour, cornstarch, and wheat flour. The shrimp themselves are large, tender, and meaty, so you get a high-quality product for a low price.

The package of shrimp also comes with a soy dipping sauce that provides a boost of umami saltiness that the crunchy coating soaks up beautifully. Plus, you don't have to deep fry these shrimp and make a mess of your stove-top either. The simple and effective cooking instructions advise you to bake them for around 10 minutes, and they still come out just as perfectly crunchy and decadent. While the sauce makes these shrimp into the perfect appetizer for a Japanese-themed meal, their versatility extends to a main course protein. Serve them over rice or pasta with the sauce of your choice. You can also pull the tails off and add the tempura shrimp to your next po'boy sandwich, smothered in remoulade sauce.