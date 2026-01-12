The Best Frozen Seafood Product In Aldi Stores Is Truly Restaurant-Worthy
With frozen seafood, you don't have to worry about seasonality. And at Aldi, you don't have to worry about high prices either. Tasting Table tried and ranked 14 different frozen seafood products from Aldi according to taste, texture, value, versatility, and quality, to figure out the best of the best. The clear winner was the tempura shrimp from the Fremont Fish Market brand. These shrimp tempura come in a package of 12 for the affordable price of $7.69. Each delectable morsel is perfectly executed with a delicate yet shatteringly crunchy coating of batter containing rice flour, corn flour, cornstarch, and wheat flour. The shrimp themselves are large, tender, and meaty, so you get a high-quality product for a low price.
The package of shrimp also comes with a soy dipping sauce that provides a boost of umami saltiness that the crunchy coating soaks up beautifully. Plus, you don't have to deep fry these shrimp and make a mess of your stove-top either. The simple and effective cooking instructions advise you to bake them for around 10 minutes, and they still come out just as perfectly crunchy and decadent. While the sauce makes these shrimp into the perfect appetizer for a Japanese-themed meal, their versatility extends to a main course protein. Serve them over rice or pasta with the sauce of your choice. You can also pull the tails off and add the tempura shrimp to your next po'boy sandwich, smothered in remoulade sauce.
More stellar reviews for Aldi's Tempura shrimp
We weren't the only ones blown away by the tempura shrimp at Aldi. Satisfied customers across social media also shared their rave reviews. A Facebook user gushed, "It's one of the best shrimp tempuras we've ever had and the best thing I ever get from Aldi." Another Aldi customer on Facebook noted, "I've bought a few other brands and none compare." While some Facebook commenters felt that the ratio of breading to fish was slightly too big, most were blown away by the overall quality, taste, and texture of Aldi's tempura shrimp. On Reddit, meanwhile, one user even described them as "legit restaurant quality." If you really want to crisp these up, as one Redditor suggested, "Cook [them] in the air fryer. One minute less than directions [state]."
Oddly enough, the Aldi seafood product we couldn't get behind was also a fried shrimp. The German grocery giant's popcorn shrimp landed in last place because they weren't deveined, and we just couldn't get past the gross-out factor. Luckily the tempura shrimp were large enough to devein on a massive scale. While the soy dipping sauce was truly delicious, you can always whip up a homemade bang bang sauce, some spicy mayo, or a yum yum sauce. If you don't have an Aldi nearby, the Kirkland Signature tempura shrimp with dipping sauce is a must-buy item at Costco.