The One Aldi Frozen Seafood Product We Just Can't Get Behind

Aldi is one of the cheapest grocery chains in the U.S., offering all the staples, snacks, and unique specialty items you could want at hard to beat prices. The German grocery giant's frozen seafood selection is also impressively diverse and definitely worth exploring if you haven't before, whether you want a fish fillet or some crispy tempura shrimp. Tasting Table sampled and ranked 14 different frozen seafood items from Aldi according to taste, texture, quality, and value for money. While most were easily worthy of a spot in your freezer, the delicious-sounding oven crispy popcorn shrimp is the one Aldi frozen seafood product we just can't recommend.

As the name implies, popcorn shrimp are small, bite-sized appetizers. And these, in particular, were coated in a thick, golden breading that just need a short stint in the oven to crisp up. While we wanted to judge a book by its cover in this situation, a peek inside deterred us from even taking a bite. Upon closer inspection, we noticed that these itty bitty shrimp haven't been deveined. And that thick, greenish-black digestive tract couldn't look any more unappealing.

Obviously, we understand that the vein is perfectly safe to eat, especially since these shrimp have been pre-cooked and will be also cooked a second time to warm them up. But we just couldn't get past the gross-out factor. We managed to find one popcorn shrimp without a vein, and it was deliciously mild, sweet, and tender. However, we aren't going to be scavenging through every bag of popcorn shrimp to find the small percentage of morsels sans digestive tracts.