8 Aldi Heat-And-Eat Foods Shoppers Say Are Better Than Takeout
If you do your weekly grocery shop at Aldi, you've likely sampled some of the chain's wide selection of ready-made meals. The fresh and frozen aisles are home to a tempting range of heat-and-eat dinners, breakfast foods, and snacks, which are perfect for those busy days when cooking is out of the question. Often, prepared meals don't quite match up to the flavor and texture of their from-scratch counterparts — but that's not always the case. At Aldi, you'll find plenty of hidden gems that deliver an impressive, homemade taste, all without requiring you to spend time chopping, stirring, or standing by the stovetop.
Many of Aldi's heat-and-eat products come highly recommended by shoppers, and we've pulled together a list of the items most deserving of a spot in your fridge or freezer. These standout picks are all backed up by real customer feedback, which confirms that convenience doesn't always mean skimping on quality. Next time you're in the store, keep an eye out for these delicious, fuss-free favorites. You'll definitely be thanking yourself come mealtime.
Bremer Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken pot pie is a comfort-food classic, and Aldi's ready-made version is sure to impress. It can be cooked from the freezer and offers a golden, flaky crust and a rich, savory filling of chicken, vegetables, and creamy gravy. It can be oven-baked for the ultimate crispy-topped finish, or popped in the microwave for a speedy lunch or dinner.
Customers love this pie's homestyle flavor and praise both its satisfying buttery crust and the well-balanced ratio of meat to veggies in the filling. "The chicken pot pie hype is real," wrote one fan on Reddit, before highlighting the tender, generously-sized chunks of chicken, and noting that the pie could absolutely pass for homemade. Another shopper called the product "easily the best pot pie of [its] kind," and plenty of others agree. Many have shared their serving suggestions, too, such as pairing the pie with a side of creamy mashed potatoes or extra veggies. And, if you find yourself with a slice leftover, this will keep well in the fridge until the next day, when a quick blast in the microwave will revive the flaky pie to piping hot perfection.
Park Street Deli Thai Coconut Chicken
One Aldi product in the refrigerated aisle that is particularly popular with shoppers looking for a quick, flavor-packed meal is the Park Street Deli Thai-Inspired Coconut Chicken. Tender, grilled chicken thighs are smothered in a fragrant and tangy coconut sauce. Everything is already fully cooked, so the meal can be heated up in just a few minutes either on the stovetop or in the microwave.
According to shoppers, this product is a real hit. The meat is incredibly succulent, and the sauce is deeply flavorful, offering a mild kick of spice that keeps things nicely balanced. This meal is a go-to for many, and countless Redditors have shared their glowing reviews, with comments like "top tier prepared item" and "the sauce was so good I could drink it." In another discussion, a customer called this a "must have item," rating the product a solid 10 out of 10 and highlighting the sauce's buttery, velvety texture.
Since this heat-and-eat favorite consists of meat and sauce only, it can easily be elevated with other extras. Try serving the chicken with a side of fluffy rice, naan bread, or noodles, perhaps adding some stir-fried veggies into the mix, too.
Park Street Deli Hawaiian-Style Chicken
Another great option from the Park Street Deli line is the Hawaiian-Style Chicken. This features the same base of grilled boneless, skinless chicken thighs as the Thai-Inspired version. However, the sauce is a sweeter, stickier teriyaki blend, which is studded with chunks of juicy pineapple. This meal serves as a satisfying, protein-packed base for sprucing up with other sides, and it'll go down a treat on a lazy summer evening.
For many customers, this product is a standout of Aldi's prepared food selection thanks to its outstanding flavor and the ultra-tender, succulent consistency of the meat. One shopper shared their enthusiasm on Reddit, writing, "the Hawaiian chicken is amazing" and "the sauce is excellent," while also including a solid serving suggestion: adding extra pineapple and a side of broccoli. Others have made note of the flavorful tang of the sauce, and one shopper got particularly creative, using the saucy meat and pineapple to top a pizza.
Other ways to turn this product into a hearty main meal include serving it with coconut rice, pita bread, or even a side of creamy macaroni salad to continue the Hawaiian theme. Or, for a lighter bite, try spooning the meat into crunchy lettuce wraps.
Mama Cozzi's Calzones
Aldi's Mama Cozzi's brand includes a selection of hearty premade calzones. There are multiple flavors to choose from, such as Four-Cheese, Philly Cheesesteak, and Buffalo Chicken. Each calzone requires no more than two minutes in the microwave before it's ready to eat. Customers frequently dub these doughy pockets a must-buy, and praise them for their great value.
Rave reviews for the Aldi calzones include "they're a solid 10/10" and "those [calzones] slap". Each flavor option provides its own distinct, savory profile, but customers note the crispy exteriors and moist, generously filled middles across the board. In another discussion, a fan quipped, "Damn, I was hoping they would never get mentioned here so I could have them all to myself."
Many customers recommend upgrading the calzones with extra cheese, and some suggest popping them in the air fryer for an even crispier finish. A side of pizza sauce would also make an excellent accompaniment, adding extra tangy brightness to every bite.
Whole & Simple Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl
This Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl is a wonderfully wholesome choice that will certainly leave you feeling nourished. Despite its healthier profile, this microwavable meal is far from boring. The blend of hearty grains, tender chicken, and colorful veggies packs heaps of fresh, vibrant flavor, so you can enjoy a satisfying, well-rounded lunch or dinner while hitting your nutrition goals.
One Reddit user summed things up perfectly, describing the bowl as "flavorful, filling, healthy." Others value the simple ingredient list and ease of prep, dubbing it an ideal office lunch. "This is definitely a winner. The texture and flavor are delightful and the nutrition is excellent for a frozen meal. Plus the price is right," wrote one happy customer, while another called the meal "literally my favorite thing rn".
Feel free to adorn this nutritious bowl with Mediterranean-style extras, such as crumbled feta, olives, or a drizzle of homemade pesto. One fan also loves spooning the quinoa mixture into flour tortillas with beans and cheese, for a burrito twist.
Park Street Deli Pulled Pork
Making pulled pork from scratch typically requires patience, but with Aldi's heat-and-eat alternative, the slow-cooking has already been done for you. You get a fall-apart tender, flavor-packed result in a fraction of the time. This ready-made option is really a no-brainer, and the sauce-smothered, shredded pieces make a fantastic addition to everything from sandwiches and wraps to rice bowls and loaded fries. Heat up a batch, and you're well on your way to a fuss-free, takeout-style meal.
This product has been mentioned in various Reddit threads as the top choice for a reliable shortcut dinner. "The pulled pork is literally probably my [favorite] Aldi item," gushed one shopper, noting the surprising level of quality for a microwave meal. When another user asked for opinions on the product, several fans gave the pulled pork their seal of approval, praising both the texture of the meat and the plentiful amount of barbecue sauce .
For a low-effort, crowd-pleasing dinner, the pulled pork can be piled into fluffy buns and served with a side of crunchy coleslaw or a simple green salad. It'll go great with other classic barbecue side dishes, too. Think creamy potato salad, buttery grilled corn, or colorful veggie skewers.
Breakfast Best Buttermilk & Vanilla Protein Waffles
There's nothing quite like tucking into a stack of golden, syrup-laden waffles on a slow weekend morning, and Aldi's freezer aisle offers a delightfully convenient way to enjoy that diner-style experience from home. The Buttermilk & Vanilla Protein Waffles frequently receive exceptional feedback from reviewers for their crispy texture and irresistible vanilla flavor. They're made with whole wheat flour and provide 12 grams of protein per serving, making them significantly more nutritious than many similar products on the market.
When one Reddit user turned to the Aldi subreddit for frozen food recommendations, a fan was quick to suggest this breakfast staple. "Frozen protein waffles 10/10," they declared. This was much to the agreement of other customers, who commented things like "omg I love those" and "Those are so good!" Others say these waffles easily beat other brands, as well as Aldi's regular waffles, proving that hitting your protein goals doesn't have to mean sacrificing flavor.
There are so many delicious ways to elevate frozen waffles, with countless sweet and savory toppings working beautifully atop the fluffy-crisp base. Once you've toasted them to perfection, consider serving the waffles with a simple dollop of Greek yogurt and some fresh berries, or amp up the indulgence with ice cream, whipped cream, or a generous drizzle of caramel sauce. You could even transform these into a waffle sandwich, stuffing two golden rounds with crispy bacon, sliced avocado, or fried eggs for a wonderfully hearty start to the day.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Savory Pork Potstickers
If you're craving Chinese takeout, consider grabbing a bag of these pork potstickers instead. These frozen bites are part of Aldi's Asian-inspired Fusia range, and customers say they deliver restaurant-worthy flavor at a fraction of the cost. The dumplings can be prepared in just about any way you'd like, including in the microwave or by steaming, pan-frying, air-frying, or even deep-frying.
Reviewer feedback on this product has been overwhelmingly positive, and one Redditor even went as far as to say these were the best store-bought dumplings they'd ever had. The potstickers cook up tender, flavorful, and golden, with a mouthwateringly crispy exterior, and the umami-rich notes of the included soy-based sauce fit right in alongside the savory filling.
Shoppers are particularly impressed by the potstickers' versatility, with many sharing creative serving suggestions. They are incredible tossed into soups, stir-fries, or salads and can be tossed with homemade fried rice to add a little extra bite. Equally, they'll work great as a standalone appetizer, perhaps with some additional dipping options such as ponzu sauce or a sticky sweet chili.
Methodology
This roundup of Aldi's very best heat-and-eat foods was carefully curated with the help of honest customer feedback. Reddit was our primary source, as discussions amongst shoppers proved particularly useful for identifying standouts, but insights from other trusted food review websites also helped us narrow it down to our final selection. This list nods to the diversity of Aldi's offerings and spans various cuisines and meal occasions. You can, however, rest assured that each of these picks will deliver not only on flavor and texture, but also on convenience and affordability.