The One Aldi Frozen Pizza You Should Never Buy If There's Another Option

So, where does Mama Cozzi's French bread go wrong? Where does it veer off the path of cheesy goodness and careen into the category of "worst Aldi pizza, party of one?" Flavor is a big misstep. Some Reddit users accuse the brand of being incapable of making a good pie, and while we disagree with such a sweeping statement, we do think it applies to this pie in particular. The mozzarella is mild, the sauce is weak, and the crust just tastes like plain bread. Despite having more cheese and sauce than some other brands, Reddit users seem to agree that the taste is seriously lacking.

Texture is up next. To us, the topping-to-crust ratio is off, leaving too much dough with not enough sauce and cheese to make up for the dry, crusty crunch of the bread boat. In general, people seem to agree that Aldi's bread has a terrible habit of wicking up every last bit of moisture in your mouth, leaving you wishing you had bought a Winking Owl wine instead. This trend holds up in Mama Cozzi's French Bread Pepperoni Pizza, where you won't find relief even in the red sauce or the oil that collects in your little pepperoni boats.

Aldi has plenty of other, better frozen pizza options to nab. So really, there's no reason for you to set your sights lower and grab this box when you could be chowing down on a different Mama Cozzi's pizza, or our number one pick, Sasquatch Pizza Co.'s Half Pepperoni & Half Cheese Pizza.