The One Aldi Frozen Pizza You Should Never Buy If There's Another Option
As far as grocery store chains are concerned, Aldi has a grip on the market. Its top products go viral pretty often, with fan favorites making algorithmic sweeps across social media platforms. From its sommelier-tested wines to its decadent chocolates to fresh produce, and more, Aldi has just about anything you could want, and that includes frozen pizza. But with great highs come great lows, and if there's a best Aldi pizza, there's going to be a worst at the other end of the lineup. According to our taste tester, who ranked 10 of Aldi's frozen pizzas, the one you're better off skipping is Mama Cozzi's French Bread Pepperoni Pizza.
Our methodology was simple and sweet, focusing on the core components of a great pie. We looked at crust, giving higher marks for pies with a crispy exterior and soft, doughy interior. The more watery and flavorless a sauce was, the lower its score dropped. Finally, we looked at the cheese and toppings, rating them for ooey-gooeyness, overall quality, and the way the ingredients complemented one another and elevated the pizza as a whole. Tragically, with all said and done, Mama Cozzi's French bread pepperoni pizza misses the mark.
Why you should give Mama Cozzi's French Bread Pepperoni Pizza a pass
So, where does Mama Cozzi's French bread go wrong? Where does it veer off the path of cheesy goodness and careen into the category of "worst Aldi pizza, party of one?" Flavor is a big misstep. Some Reddit users accuse the brand of being incapable of making a good pie, and while we disagree with such a sweeping statement, we do think it applies to this pie in particular. The mozzarella is mild, the sauce is weak, and the crust just tastes like plain bread. Despite having more cheese and sauce than some other brands, Reddit users seem to agree that the taste is seriously lacking.
Texture is up next. To us, the topping-to-crust ratio is off, leaving too much dough with not enough sauce and cheese to make up for the dry, crusty crunch of the bread boat. In general, people seem to agree that Aldi's bread has a terrible habit of wicking up every last bit of moisture in your mouth, leaving you wishing you had bought a Winking Owl wine instead. This trend holds up in Mama Cozzi's French Bread Pepperoni Pizza, where you won't find relief even in the red sauce or the oil that collects in your little pepperoni boats.
Aldi has plenty of other, better frozen pizza options to nab. So really, there's no reason for you to set your sights lower and grab this box when you could be chowing down on a different Mama Cozzi's pizza, or our number one pick, Sasquatch Pizza Co.'s Half Pepperoni & Half Cheese Pizza.