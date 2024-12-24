The Aldi Chocolate Candy We'll Never Leave The Store Without
On your way from the freezers or meat section to the inevitably long checkout line, you may wander through the candy aisle in Aldi. Although every shopper's first instinct is to speed through it to avoid temptation, the grocery chain's selection of chocolates isn't something to ignore. Next time you're at Aldi, pick up the Choceur Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Waves.
Grocery stores often position candy near the front to entice you to buy it, and though you may be accustomed to the treats that often dot these shelves, there are some chocolates that are too good to pass up. Aldi's chocolate products are imported from Europe, and despite the low costs, the quality is pretty incredible. Amongst numerous Aldi chocolate candies, the Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Waves from Choceur are Tasting Table's number one pick. The treats come shaped like potato chips, but they're actually rice crisps dipped in chocolate and caramel. The mild grain allows the flavor to shine through unfettered, something that we're grateful for.
The Belgian chocolate is creamy and rich, leaving behind a pleasant taste, which is rare for chocolate sold at a bargain. The caramel, which is just as decadent, comes out after the crisp melts into your mouth. The crispy rice and savory sea salt add a light crunch while balancing out the heady sweets. Despite the velvety taste, the snack is pretty lightweight, so it doesn't make you feel too heavy as you're munching on the candy.
Where else can you get the chocolate caramel waves?
If your local Aldi is out of Choceur Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Waves or you don't have one nearby, they are available on Amazon in a three-pack for $34.99 or a four-pack with three other flavors, including Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, and Mint, for $30.48. You could also try Walmart's bettergoods Sea Salt Caramel Milk Chocolate Thins, which bear an uncanny resemblance to Aldi's own.
Given the festive decoration on the packaging, it's likely that the Aldi chocolate is a limited-edition candy. If you stocked up on it, take the chance to experiment with all the ways you can serve up the treat. Aside from snacking on them, the chocolate can be used to amp up all kinds of desserts. Its lightweight feel works as a deliciously crisp topping for everything from cupcakes and brownies to cookies and pies. Roll your festive candy apples around in the crushed waves for a sweet and salty finish or use them on white chocolate-covered strawberries.
If you want to double up on the cocoa flavor, mix the waves into brownie batter for a richer taste and subtle pops of caramel. They make a quick, delicious addition to ice cream sundaes, too. After drizzling on the fudge or strawberry sauce, crush up the waves and place them on the sundae.