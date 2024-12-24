The Aldi Chocolate Candy We'll Never Leave The Store Without

On your way from the freezers or meat section to the inevitably long checkout line, you may wander through the candy aisle in Aldi. Although every shopper's first instinct is to speed through it to avoid temptation, the grocery chain's selection of chocolates isn't something to ignore. Next time you're at Aldi, pick up the Choceur Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Waves.

Grocery stores often position candy near the front to entice you to buy it, and though you may be accustomed to the treats that often dot these shelves, there are some chocolates that are too good to pass up. Aldi's chocolate products are imported from Europe, and despite the low costs, the quality is pretty incredible. Amongst numerous Aldi chocolate candies, the Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Waves from Choceur are Tasting Table's number one pick. The treats come shaped like potato chips, but they're actually rice crisps dipped in chocolate and caramel. The mild grain allows the flavor to shine through unfettered, something that we're grateful for.

The Belgian chocolate is creamy and rich, leaving behind a pleasant taste, which is rare for chocolate sold at a bargain. The caramel, which is just as decadent, comes out after the crisp melts into your mouth. The crispy rice and savory sea salt add a light crunch while balancing out the heady sweets. Despite the velvety taste, the snack is pretty lightweight, so it doesn't make you feel too heavy as you're munching on the candy.

