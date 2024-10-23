Festive Candy Apples Three Ways Recipe

Candy apples are a timeless treat that kids and adults alike can get into, particularly during the leadup to Halloween. Whether you prefer the classic crunch of a bright red candy coating, the rich, buttery indulgence of soft caramel, or a luxurious chocolate finish, each of these three variations offers a classic candy apple coating you'll rave about.

Don't let the idea of making your own candy apples give you pause. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse assures us, "Making these candy apples couldn't be easier, and there's no need to go the route of buying kits, packaged candies, or anything else on the market. A few simple pantry staples are all it takes, but I do recommend having a candy thermometer for best results."

Once the caramel and red candy coatings are prepared, you can get creative with toppings. Whether you plan to serve these beauties for an upcoming event, or give them away as gifts, sprinkles, chopped nuts, candies, gold leaf, and more can adorn your creations for the perfect finish.