Festive Candy Apples Three Ways Recipe
Candy apples are a timeless treat that kids and adults alike can get into, particularly during the leadup to Halloween. Whether you prefer the classic crunch of a bright red candy coating, the rich, buttery indulgence of soft caramel, or a luxurious chocolate finish, each of these three variations offers a classic candy apple coating you'll rave about.
Don't let the idea of making your own candy apples give you pause. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse assures us, "Making these candy apples couldn't be easier, and there's no need to go the route of buying kits, packaged candies, or anything else on the market. A few simple pantry staples are all it takes, but I do recommend having a candy thermometer for best results."
Once the caramel and red candy coatings are prepared, you can get creative with toppings. Whether you plan to serve these beauties for an upcoming event, or give them away as gifts, sprinkles, chopped nuts, candies, gold leaf, and more can adorn your creations for the perfect finish.
Gather the ingredients for festive candy apples three ways
You might be surprised to hear that you probably have most, if not all, of what you need to prepare candy apples already on hand in your pantry. To start with, you'll need apples. Small apples are easiest to work with, but if you choose larger apples, just note that you may need larger batches of the coatings to get it all done.
To make the caramel coating, you'll need light or dark brown sugar, corn syrup, heavy cream, butter, salt, and vanilla. You can swap the corn syrup with honey or agave if needed or preferred.
To make the red candy coating, you'll need granulated sugar, water, and corn syrup. After cooking the syrup, you'll add red food coloring, although you can use any color of edible dye you prefer, or skip the color entirely. Rosenhouse used bittersweet chocolate chips for the chocolate coating, but feel free to sub in any type you love, including white, milk, or dark chocolate varieties, whether chips or chopped bars for an even smoother texture.
After dipping, the apples can be pressed into any number of toppings, including toasted nuts, festive sprinkles, chopped candies, crumbled cookies, gold leaf, mini chocolate chips, and more.
Step 1: Line a baking sheet
Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2: Prepare apples
Push a popsicle stick firmly into each apple and place onto prepared baking sheet. Set aside.
Step 3: Prepare the caramel coating
Prepare the caramel coating: In a small pot, stir to combine brown sugar, ¼ cup corn syrup, heavy cream, butter, and salt.
Step 4: Cook to 235 F
Cook over medium heat, stirring only occasionally, until mixture reaches 235 F on a candy thermometer, about 6 minutes.
Step 5: Add vanilla
Remove from heat, stir in vanilla, and set aside for 5 minutes for bubbles to subside.
Step 6: Dip apples into caramel
Dip 6 apples, one at a time, into caramel mixture, scraping the bottom lightly against the edge of the pot to remove excess caramel. Dip coated apple into optional toppings like nuts or sprinkles as desired before placing back on the baking sheet to cool.
Step 7: Prepare red candy coating
Prepare red candy coating: In another small pot, stir to combine granulated sugar, water, and 2 tablespoons corn syrup.
Step 8: Cook to 300 F
Cook over medium heat, without stirring, until mixture reaches 300 F on a candy thermometer, about 8 minutes.
Step 9: Add food coloring
Remove from heat and stir in red food coloring if desired.
Step 10: Dip apples into candy
Give the bubbles a few minutes to subside, then dip to coat remaining apples, one at a time, scraping the bottom lightly against the edge of the pot to remove excess, and dipping into toppings immediately after coating if desired. Set aside to cool.
Step 11: Prepare chocolate coating
Prepare chocolate coating: Melt chocolate in a bowl set over a pot of simmering water or in the microwave until almost completely melted.
Step 12: Stir to melt
Remove from heat and stir to melt remaining chips.
Step 13: Dip apples into chocolate
Use chocolate to drizzle or dip some of the candy- or caramel-coated apples. Set aside until cool or refrigerate to set.
Step 14: Serve
Serve apples immediately or package as gifts.
- 12 small apples, stemmed
- 1 cup packed light or dark brown sugar
- ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons corn syrup, divided
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup water
- 1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips
- Red gel food coloring
- Chopped nuts, festive sprinkles and candies, gold leaf, or other toppings, for decorating
- Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Push a popsicle stick firmly into each apple and place onto prepared baking sheet. Set aside.
- Prepare the caramel coating: In a small pot, stir to combine brown sugar, ¼ cup corn syrup, heavy cream, butter, and salt.
- Cook over medium heat, stirring only occasionally, until mixture reaches 235 F on a candy thermometer, about 6 minutes.
- Remove from heat, stir in vanilla, and set aside for 5 minutes for bubbles to subside.
- Dip 6 apples, one at a time, into caramel mixture, scraping the bottom lightly against the edge of the pot to remove excess caramel. Dip coated apple into optional toppings like nuts or sprinkles as desired before placing back on the baking sheet to cool.
- Prepare red candy coating: In another small pot, stir to combine granulated sugar, water, and 2 tablespoons corn syrup.
- Cook over medium heat, without stirring, until mixture reaches 300 F on a candy thermometer, about 8 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in red food coloring if desired.
- Give the bubbles a few minutes to subside, then dip to coat remaining apples, one at a time, scraping the bottom lightly against the edge of the pot to remove excess, and dipping into toppings immediately after coating if desired. Set aside to cool.
- Prepare chocolate coating: Melt chocolate in a bowl set over a pot of simmering water or in the microwave until almost completely melted.
- Remove from heat and stir to melt remaining chips.
- Use chocolate to drizzle or dip some of the candy- or caramel-coated apples. Set aside until cool or refrigerate to set.
- Serve apples immediately or package as gifts.
What are tips for making perfect caramel and red candy coatings?
When it comes to making candy apples, the process is simple, as long as you keep some key tips in mind. The biggest mistake you can make when cooking sugar is to skip using a thermometer. A sugar syrup or caramel cooked a few degrees higher or lower can change the texture and flavor of the coating completely. It can also cause issues with the coating setting up properly, or setting up too quickly or firmly. Make sure to use a heavy-bottomed pan to prevent scorching, and avoid stirring, which could cause crystallization.
After cooking the red candy and caramel coatings, let the mixtures rest for a few minutes to lessen the air bubbles present, ensuring your apples will have a smooth finish. Your apples should be at room temperature to prevent condensation from forming on their exteriors. After dipping, wipe off excess caramel, candy, or chocolate on the edge of the pot to prevent a pool forming at the base of the apples as they set. If your coatings become too cold as you work, simply warm them slightly back on the stovetop and keep working.
How should I store these candy apples and how long will they last?
When it comes to candy apples, you'll be happy to learn you can get ahead by making them at least a few days in advance. Each type of coating requires its own storage method. Red candy-coated apples can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature in a cool, dry area for up to one week. Keep them tightly sealed — humidity can cause them to become sticky. Caramel apples should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. They typically last about four to five days before the caramel begins to soften. Chocolate coated apples may last a bit longer in the refrigerator, as the chocolate creates an airtight seal that can keep the caramel coating fresh for longer.
If packaging the apples in cellophane bags to give as gifts, make sure to seal them in securely so they remain as fresh as possible. Transfer the bags to a larger, sealed container to help maintain freshness even more until ready to gift.