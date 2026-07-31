The 8 Worst Places To Sit In A Restaurant

Back in the day, going out to eat was a pretty run-of-the-mill occurrence. Workers on a break would regularly sit down for lunch at their favorite casual spot in the neighborhood, and couples would go out on a whim whenever the fridge was looking sparse or motivation to cook was low. Nowadays — as food prices skyrocket and most of us don't have the disposable income to spend on an impromptu night out — sitting down for a restaurant meal is a much more calculated decision. Therefore, if you're going to shell out hard-earned dough on not just a meal, but the rare experience of going out, you naturally want it to be the best it could be. Believe it or not, where you sit inside a restaurant makes all the difference.

No matter the restaurant, there are good seats and there are bad seats. I've used my years of experience as a server and restaurant manager to lay out exactly which spots to avoid (if you can help it). If you get stuck in one of these unfortunate locations, know that a request for a seat change is usually a question you should avoid asking in a busy restaurant. However, if it's a slow time of day, staff are usually happy to accommodate. So let's dive into the seats to avoid and exactly what makes these spots potential night-ruiners; some are obvious, and others you wouldn't think twice about until you find yourself wishing you had stayed home with a microwavable dinner instead.