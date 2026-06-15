The 11 Best Restaurant Chains For Solo Dining

Whether you are traveling solo somewhere new or just want to have a dinner by yourself in your own town, choosing a spot to go to can make or break the experience. Sometimes, certain restaurants can feel a bit awkward if you're alone — especially if you are surrounded by couples having a romantic evening. I'm no stranger to solo dining, and I actually prefer it. As a single New Yorker who often eats and travels alone, I'm no stranger to solo dining. I have also found that a surefire way to consistently enjoy a meal out is by going to certain chain restaurants.

Something that I love about chain restaurants is that they often feel familiar from location to location, giving you a sense of comfort or even nostalgia. The menus are also the same, which makes it easy if you are craving a certain dish that you know you'll enjoy. I'm going to share my 11 favorite chain restaurants to go to for a solo dining experience — covering a large spread of cuisines and ambiance. This way, you'll have a spot to go to for any mood or occasion.