The 11 Best Restaurant Chains For Solo Dining
Whether you are traveling solo somewhere new or just want to have a dinner by yourself in your own town, choosing a spot to go to can make or break the experience. Sometimes, certain restaurants can feel a bit awkward if you're alone — especially if you are surrounded by couples having a romantic evening. I'm no stranger to solo dining, and I actually prefer it. As a single New Yorker who often eats and travels alone, I'm no stranger to solo dining. I have also found that a surefire way to consistently enjoy a meal out is by going to certain chain restaurants.
Something that I love about chain restaurants is that they often feel familiar from location to location, giving you a sense of comfort or even nostalgia. The menus are also the same, which makes it easy if you are craving a certain dish that you know you'll enjoy. I'm going to share my 11 favorite chain restaurants to go to for a solo dining experience — covering a large spread of cuisines and ambiance. This way, you'll have a spot to go to for any mood or occasion.
Hard Rock Cafe
To avoid any feelings of complete awkwardness, I think Hard Rock Cafe is the perfect "beginner's" spot for solo dining. Just as the name suggests, the restaurant is all about music. Most locations have live music, ranging from solo artists playing acoustic guitar to full bands putting on a set. This makes the perfect ambiance for a solo date, because it gives you something active to do while you wait for your food. You won't have to scroll on your phone or awkwardly look around, wondering if people are staring at you. Just enjoy the music and let yourself relax.
The cuisine at Hard Rock Cafe is mainly American classics like nachos, steak-burgers, flatbreads, sandwiches, grilled salmon, and more. If you enjoy that type of food, you'll definitely find something you'll like on the menu. There are also craft cocktails if you want something to sip on while taking in the atmosphere. My go-to is the Tiki Royale, which is made with Empress 1908 Gin — my all-time favorite gin.
P.F. Chang's
One of the most nostalgic meals for me is a large spread of Chinese food. Whether it's takeout from a local place or a nicer, upscale meal from a larger restaurant, it truly never fails. If I'm craving that cuisine and also want to take myself out to a good meal, I find that P.F. Chang's is always a great choice. While a majority of the cuisine at P.F. Chang's is Chinese, it also features other Asian dishes from countries like Japan and Thailand.
Beyond the great food, I love the overall vibe of P.F. Chang's for dining solo. Most locations have a large bar, which is extremely comfortable to sit at while eating alone. You can chat with the bartender, people-watch the tables around you, or make a friend with someone else eating solo. The lighting is usually dim as well, creating a mysterious and anonymous feel. I highly recommend grabbing a cocktail or a glass of wine from its extensive list and treating yourself to a fancy evening out.
Texas Roadhouse
Out of all of the chain steakhouses in the U.S., I find Texas Roadhouse to be the friendliest. It could be because the staff really leans into their inner Southern charm, or because the company has strict rules about how to interact with customers — but either way, I always feel very welcomed there. On any given night, Texas Roadhouse usually has a lively atmosphere, with tables of friends, couples, families, and solo diners filling the space. I've never felt uncomfortable or awkward dining alone here, since so much is going on around me.
Another great thing about Texas Roadhouse is that it has very affordable steaks, which is great when you're not splitting the bill with someone else. There are times when I am craving a steak dinner and buying it and cooking it myself costs nearly as much as going to Texas Roadhouse. and be served a much better-tasting version. I always opt for the hand-cut sirloin with a side of baked potato and sautéed mushrooms. Sure, I could make that myself at home, but it's much more fun to go to a lively atmosphere to enjoy it.
Yard House
There was a time when I went on a solo date to Yard House once a week for months on end. I was working on a cruise ship that docked right near one of the locations, and it was my go-to spot for a great meal and some alone time. What I really enjoy about Yard House as a solo spot is that there are always a ton of TVs around the restaurant. This gives you something to do and focus on while you dine by yourself, which really helps to eliminate any awkward feelings about dining alone.
When eating here, you can expect to have an American menu full of options. One of my absolute favorite items on the menu at Yard House is Miguel's Queso Dip, which is an appetizer. It's slightly spicy, extra creamy, and fun to snack on as you sip on a beer or cider. For the main course, I recommend the house cheesesteak. It's hearty and filling, and the fries that come with it have the most delicious seasoning.
The Melting Pot
When most people think of The Melting Pot, they think of it as a place for couples to go to for an anniversary or a group to go to for a celebration. What you might not know is that The Melting Pot actually has options for solo diners — and it can be one of the most fun and immersive solo dates that you'll take yourself on.
As the name suggests, The Melting Pot is a fondue restaurant. That means that you get multiple courses of fondue to dip things in, ranging from cheese fondue, meat fondue (where you cook it yourself at the table), and chocolate fondue. For couples or groups, you usually share the fondue pot with multiple people. For solo dining, however, The Melting Pot has created an option for a single-serve pot. This way, solo diners can experience the deliciousness of The Melting Pot without needing a plus one.
I highly recommend this chain for moments when you want to celebrate yourself and have a nice evening alone. The wait staff is always incredibly friendly, the atmosphere tends to be very relaxed, and the food is top-tier. It can definitely end up on the pricier side, but it's worth it every once in a while.
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien is one of those chains that feels like an independent restaurant. It has an open and airy feel to it, with a bakery at the front and table service in the back. The name, which is French, means "the daily bread." Along with delicious pastries and organic bread, the menu has organic eggs, coffee, tea, meats, and more. It's open for breakfast and lunch and mainly features various egg and sandwich options. My absolute favorite dish here is the smoked salmon breakfast, which is always fresh-tasting and filling.
While most Le Pain Quotidien locations have tables for two to four people, there is always a large communal table as well. For people eating solo, the staff tends to seat you there. It's great because it offers you the chance to eat with other people (which can feel nice if you live alone, like me). It's also common to see people bring their laptops to do some work while they eat, and it creates almost a coworking-style space. I love to do that at Le Pain Quotidien, especially because the coffee is so delicious. I've spent hours sitting there, drinking coffee and working, and the staff never seems to mind how long I stay.
California Pizza Kitchen
I am a huge lover of small, independent pizza places — but sometimes a chain pizza spot just really hits the spot. I'm a huge lover of Domino's, Mellow Mushroom, and Papa Johns, but if I want to have a sit-down meal with my own personal pie in front of me, California Pizza Kitchen is the best. Let's start with the pizza itself. There are tons of ways you can customize your pizza, from the type of crust to the sauce, cheese, and toppings. I'm a huge fan of the Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, which has a zesty sauce and perfectly grilled chicken.
As a solo diner, it's easy to order a pizza here since they are all personal-sized. You don't have to worry about ordering a meal that's meant for two! Most locations tend to have booths that surround the perimeter, giving you cozy and secluded options for your solo date. Or, if you want to sit at the bar, there are usually long bars with a good number of stools, giving you a casual spot to eat.
IHOP
IHOP is truly an American staple. With locations in every single U.S. state, plus international spots as well, it's hard to find someone who hasn't visited the iconic pancake chain. IHOP has a very casual diner vibe, which is very welcoming to any and all people. Whether you're going for a catch-up with a friend, a family breakfast, or a solo date, all situations feel very normalized and comfortable at an IHOP.
There are many times when I'm craving a good old stack of pancakes and a side of bacon, and truly, the place that you can depend on to offer an affordable version of that is IHOP. I usually spend less than $20 on a meal there, which is awesome when you just want to treat yourself without spending a ton of money. Plus, the coffee is unlimited, so you can get as caffeinated as you like without any additional cost.
Buffalo Wild Wings
For another lively spot that has a ton of TVs to tune into, Buffalo Wild Wings is a fantastic spot. It is a sports bar-type of restaurant, where beer is flowing, fans are usually cheering and shouting at the TV, and groups of people are talking loudly and happily. You might think that with a place that attracts large groups of people it might be awkward to go by yourself, but I've found it to be the complete opposite. I usually grab a spot at the bar and get myself involved in whatever game is playing on the TV. Sports fans are usually welcoming and social, and it's fun to bond with strangers over a shared interest.
Chicken wings are in my top 5 favorite foods, and Buffalo Wild Wings makes eating them extremely fun. You can choose from 27 different sauces and flavors to cover your wings in — ranging from a classic buffalo sauce all the way to Thai curry sauce or even salt and vinegar dry rub. I always order small portions of multiple flavors, and chow down with a side of cider. When chowing down on the wings alone, it's even more fun because you don't have to constantly worry about sauce getting all over your face between each and every bite. You're alone, so who cares!
Bonefish Grill
I'm a huge fan of a seafood dinner, and Bonefish Grill is just the place for it. Compared to other popular seafood chains, like Red Lobster, for example, I find that Bonefish Grill has portions that are more appropriate for a solo diner. I usually go here for lunch instead of dinner, mainly because there are great discounts to take advantage of. You can get soup and salad for under $10, and I always get the tomato bisque, which is creamy and bursts with flavor. There are also great options for entrees, which are usually priced under $20.
Bonefish Grill definitely has an air about it that feels more upscale and stylish, but it's not intimidating as a solo diner. In my experience, the bar area is the best place to sit when alone, as there are people constantly coming and going. It feels very active and social, and I don't really feel uncomfortable being seen alone. The cocktails here are also wonderful, so if you want to go all out and treat yourself, this is one of the best places to do it.
The Capital Grille
Last but certainly not least, we have The Capital Grille. This is one of the best chain steakhouses to dine at, as it not only has fantastic food but also a beautiful ambiance to enjoy. This is the spot that you should go to if you truly want to treat yourself with an indulgent evening. Each location of The Capital Grille looks a bit different, but generally, there are multiple dining rooms, tables, and bar seats to sit at. I actually prefer a table here because I find that the wait staff is very friendly and accommodating when I'm eating solo.
The white tablecloths, warm lighting, and cozy interior make this the perfect spot to bring a book. I take my time here, ordering an appetizer, a large steak, and of course, a glass of wine. The Capital Grille has over 350 wines to choose from, and I always try to taste something new for each visit. Trust me — put on your best outfit, grab your current read, and you'll enjoy a leisurely and delicious night out at The Capital Grille.