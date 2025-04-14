The Delicious Appetizer You Shouldn't Overlook At Yard House
Known for having the world's largest selection of draft beers, Yard House might not be the first place you visit when you're hangry and desperately in search of a good meal. It does, after all, make it a priority to share its extensive beer collection that features over 100 different types of beer, including wheat ales, pilsners, IPA, sours, and a few international beers. But, you'll be shocked to know that Yard House not only prides itself on having great beer, but great food and music as well. And its diverse food menu channels its California roots.
From classic American dishes like burgers and steaks to international delights like tacos and fish and chips, Yard House offers an array of food that's perfect for the most adventurous and pickiest of eaters, with its appetizer list being the most impressive. You can find seafood and meat-forward starters, along with some cheesy goodness and a combination of both vegetarian and vegan options. However, there is one appetizer that's the talk of the town, and it's the poke nachos.
These nachos are such a standout that they were ranked the best Yard House appetizer by the Tasting Table staff, and for good reason. The star of this dish is the marinated raw ahi tuna that's freshly sliced multiple times a day, with a light dusting of sauces coming in second. The sauces are beautifully flavored and added in an attentive way, so they don't overpower the other ingredients and make the nachos incredibly soggy. Surprisingly easy to eat, these nachos are well-balanced and have an array of tasting notes and textures that are sure to take you on an epic culinary adventure.
Why you should try the poke nachos sooner than later
Along with the marinated raw ahi tuna, these nachos feature crispy wontons, green onions, avocado, serrano peppers, cilantro, sesame seeds, nori, sweet soy ginger sauce, sriracha aioli, and white truffle sauce, with the crispy wontons acting as the perfect vessels for these ingredients. They're beautifully crisp and stable enough to withstand the weight of all the components of the nachos and fried to resemble the signature shape of a tortilla chip.
Compared to other nachos, these poke ones are carefully crafted. So much so, that the kitchen staff is instructed to make sure every chip has a portion of all the components on it. This attention to detail ensures you'll never run out of crispy wontons before you are done with your appetizer. Since each ingredient works in harmony to create a refreshing and delicious bite, you wouldn't get the full experience if you didn't have enough of each.
Priced at $21.99, these poke nachos are large enough to share with a table of friends. And like most restaurant dishes, you can request customizations. You can ask for key elements to be removed, like the avocado, sesame seeds, and cilantro, or request the sauce be served on the side. Of course the nachos are perfect with no alterations, but you do have the ability to make them even more appealing to your taste buds. Either way these poke nachos are sure to impress the palate of every seafood and sushi lover.