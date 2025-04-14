The Delicious Appetizer You Shouldn't Overlook At Yard House

Known for having the world's largest selection of draft beers, Yard House might not be the first place you visit when you're hangry and desperately in search of a good meal. It does, after all, make it a priority to share its extensive beer collection that features over 100 different types of beer, including wheat ales, pilsners, IPA, sours, and a few international beers. But, you'll be shocked to know that Yard House not only prides itself on having great beer, but great food and music as well. And its diverse food menu channels its California roots.

From classic American dishes like burgers and steaks to international delights like tacos and fish and chips, Yard House offers an array of food that's perfect for the most adventurous and pickiest of eaters, with its appetizer list being the most impressive. You can find seafood and meat-forward starters, along with some cheesy goodness and a combination of both vegetarian and vegan options. However, there is one appetizer that's the talk of the town, and it's the poke nachos.

These nachos are such a standout that they were ranked the best Yard House appetizer by the Tasting Table staff, and for good reason. The star of this dish is the marinated raw ahi tuna that's freshly sliced multiple times a day, with a light dusting of sauces coming in second. The sauces are beautifully flavored and added in an attentive way, so they don't overpower the other ingredients and make the nachos incredibly soggy. Surprisingly easy to eat, these nachos are well-balanced and have an array of tasting notes and textures that are sure to take you on an epic culinary adventure.