Make Your Tuna Poke Last By Turning It Into Everyone's Favorite Party Snack

Tuna poke is a delicious food that's packed with pescatarian protein and nutrient-rich vegetables. Whether in a bowl of rice or stuffed into an avocado, this fish dish is an excellent anytime snack that's adaptable into many different forms. If you've got leftover ahi tuna poke and you're looking for a way to stretch it out into a truly crowd-pleasing meal, simply give it the nacho treatment. It's a lot easier than you think and will help your fish go the distance.

Tuna poke nachos work on multiple levels to create a hearty snack. Starting with an ahi tuna poke recipe, you can build the perfect plate to accommodate the flavorful fish with a variety of different chips and cheeses, as well as other creative toppings for nachos. A basic ahi tuna poke will include cubed chunks of tuna seasoned properly with soy sauce and sesame oil. Other sauces and toppings include rice vinegar, toasted sesame seeds, and red pepper flakes. In a poke bowl context, the fish is often paired with rice, marinated cucumbers, and salad greens. When preparing leftover ahi poke nachos, consider the sauces and seasonings that are already present in your dish and the kind of tastes and textures you'll want to incorporate to tie everything together.