These Are The Only Nachos Worth Ordering At Hard Rock Cafe
Known for its fun, eclectic vibes, the Hard Rock Cafe is the only place you can go and enjoy a burger while sitting inches away from iconic memorabilia from remarkably talented musicians like Michael Jackson and Madonna. After all, there are over 87,000 pieces of rock 'n' roll history beautifully displayed at the Hard Rock's various hotels, restaurants, and casinos all over the world. Along with its mesmerizing decor, the Hard Rock Cafe has an extensive menu featuring classic American staples like burgers and wings. However, not every item is worth trying. In fact, there are a few dishes you should absolutely avoid ordering at the Hard Rock Cafe. But, there are also several good options as well. One menu item that, weirdly, falls into both categories is their "legendary" nachos.
Depending on how you order them, you can either get the most mediocre nachos you've ever had or a pretty good batch. To safeguard your order, only request the grilled chicken nachos. The meaty pieces really added another layer of flavor to the dish. Hence, when Tasting Table tried and ranked 11 different chain restaurant nachos from worst to best, the legendary nachos with chicken were higher than the iterations served with steak and pulled pork (the latter is no longer offered).
The steak had a "rubbery," "chewy," less than desirable texture while the pulled pork was so dry that it failed to add any depth of flavor or texture to the nachos. The grilled chicken, on the other hand, was well-cooked and succulent. Ranked number five overall, these nachos had layers of cheesy goodness, the perfect chip to toppings ratio, and the right assortment of toppings. Although they weren't number one, they'll satisfy your next nacho craving.
Why the legendary chicken nachos are the best option
You can't have nachos without the chips. Luckily, the Hard Rock Cafe uses a layer of crispy tortilla chips as the base for their legendary nachos. Consistently crispy and without an ounce of sogginess, which usually occurs when chips are drowned in wet toppings, they also mercifully have no burnt corners either. Plus, you're guaranteed to hear a crunch with every bite. On top of that crispy layer is an array of traditional nacho toppings. Covered with a combination of black beans, pickled red onions, spicy jalapeños, queso, scallions, fresh pico de gallo, melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, and a drizzling of lime crema, the melted cheese and chicken are the true stars of the dish.
The sharp and buttery cheese duo brings the perfect amount of creamy richness to the nachos without masking any of the other flavors. It's melted in such a delicate way that there was somehow cheese in each and every bite. The chicken, meanwhile, which can be added for an additional price, has a melt-in-your-mouth texture that's key to making these nachos enjoyable to eat. With the addition of creative nacho toppings like pickled red onions, this ingredient brought a level of tanginess that helped cut through the richness.
However, one of the reasons why these nachos weren't voted the best is simply because they're missing a key element that ensures you'll have the best nachos every time: A fresh component. Although the tomatoes in the pico de gallo are fresh, the nachos are still missing something. Luckily, for an extra charge, you can add guacamole. This will add a creamy yet fresh, citrusy flavor that will take these chicken nachos to the next level.