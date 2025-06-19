The One Thing Big Groups Forget To Do Before Dining At A Restaurant

If you've ever worked in food service, you probably know all about the headache that big groups can cause when they waltz into restaurants. Some restaurants even push back on parties of six or larger. Big groups can be disorganized and demanding, not to mention loud. So if you're going to dine in a restaurant as part of a large party, the least you can do is be a courteous customer.

There's one specific thing groups often forget to do before dining out that makes everyone's lives harder. Whatever you do, don't skip a pre-dinner discussion about how you are going to pay for the meal. When the check comes, know whose card or cards the meal is going on and how everyone is going to pay their share. Is one person covering and expecting Venmo payments from everyone else? Will it get split evenly among everyone at the table? Does everyone need their own check?

Really, the best thing you can do is let your server know ahead of time exactly how you plan to split payment. As in most relationships, communication is key. And while it's true that no one likes to talk about money, think about it like this: You're going to have to have the conversation at some point. Why not do it ahead of time instead of at the end of the meal when everyone is tipsy and full and a little bit frantic trying to wrap everything up and get out of the restaurant's hair?