Why Jersey Mike's Numbers Are Out Of Order On The Menu

While many menus that use a numerical ordering system seem to make sense, the board at Jersey Mike's can cause some confusion. While regulars know to simply announce the number that corresponds to a precise list of ingredients, for the uninitiated, the listing seems haphazardly put together. Just one glance at the menu shows numbers that appear to skip around with no rhyme or reason. While there may not be a specific chronological ordering, there is a reason why some numbers are missing.

According to the FAQ page on Jersey Mike's website, the holes in the numbering system are because the brand's offerings have changed over the years. Some of the older items have been phased out, and instead of replacing items, gaps have remained. Those who have memorized the numbers would prefer the sandwiches to stay numbered as is instead of having to learn replacements for their favorite orders.

Additionally, some sandwiches have been given numbers that carry personal significance. The #43 Chipotle Cheese Steak sub, for example, pays homage to founder Peter Cancro's old football jersey. Meanwhile, the #56, Big Kahuna Cheese Steak honors the year 1956, which is when Jersey Mike's first opened. Oh, and the #17, Mike's Famous Philly, represents how old Cancro was when he originally purchased the sub shop with help from his football coach. So, the numbers may be out of chronological order, but, then again, so are players on a team.