This Secret Menu Jersey Mike's Sub Is The Best Of 2 Menu Items

Ah, the classic allure of a sub shop's secret menu. There is something special about sandwiches; that flexibility and freshness really hits a gastro-nail on the head. And for those craving a Jersey Mike's sub, variety is the spice of life: Request the special combination of an 8.5 (aka a mixture of a #8 and #9).

Strictly speaking, this isn't on the menu. Take a look at the original ingredients; these two sandwiches are already amongst the most popular Jersey Mike's subs, ranked. Club Sub is #8: A meaty concoction of applewood smoked bacon, turkey, ham, provolone cheese, and a dash of mayo. Club Supreme is #9: roast beef, turkey, Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and mayo. The 8.5 simply blends the two. Traditionally, this involves adding roast beef to the Club Sub, but there's nothing stopping you from putting ham in the Club Supreme — utter chaos, right? This secret menu item is the best of both worlds, especially for meat lovers.

The cherry on top? Another simple request: Order this dish "Mike's Way." For those unsure of what Mike's Way means, envision the sandwich topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt. Delicious.