This Secret Menu Jersey Mike's Sub Is The Best Of 2 Menu Items
Ah, the classic allure of a sub shop's secret menu. There is something special about sandwiches; that flexibility and freshness really hits a gastro-nail on the head. And for those craving a Jersey Mike's sub, variety is the spice of life: Request the special combination of an 8.5 (aka a mixture of a #8 and #9).
Strictly speaking, this isn't on the menu. Take a look at the original ingredients; these two sandwiches are already amongst the most popular Jersey Mike's subs, ranked. Club Sub is #8: A meaty concoction of applewood smoked bacon, turkey, ham, provolone cheese, and a dash of mayo. Club Supreme is #9: roast beef, turkey, Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and mayo. The 8.5 simply blends the two. Traditionally, this involves adding roast beef to the Club Sub, but there's nothing stopping you from putting ham in the Club Supreme — utter chaos, right? This secret menu item is the best of both worlds, especially for meat lovers.
The cherry on top? Another simple request: Order this dish "Mike's Way." For those unsure of what Mike's Way means, envision the sandwich topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt. Delicious.
Where to go from there?
With the 8.5 firmly lodged in your "must-order" list, the next decision is size and sauce. It might be the tastiest sandwich in the world, but without the right condiment and portion, your Jersey Mike's visit will fall flat. Get it right ... the first time.
As every seasoned Jersey Mike-goer knows, there are three sizes: the 5-inch mini, 7-inch regular, and the 15-inch giant. Save the latter for particularly hungry days — did you know the biggest Jersey Mike's sub is larger than Subway's footlong? As a general rule, the regular should suffice (the mini will leave most people hungry; think of it as a snack, or a kid's meal). One of the secrets of Jersey Mike's you'll wish you knew sooner is that standard toppings are free, so add heaps of lettuce, onion, and tomato before proceeding to the sauce.
Your drizzling of choice is dictated slightly by store-by-store availability. Chipotle, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, and Marinara are all common options. There might be a chance to incorporate hot honey and mustard, too. The roulette of store toppings is all part of the fun. And if you're feeling adventurous, request "grilled mayo" for a bubbled and toasted effect.