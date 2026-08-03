The Best Dot's Homestyle Pretzels Flavor Is An Iconic Savory Combo

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Not only are pretzels an easy snack to enjoy straight out of a bag, but the crispy pieces can also be used as a topping for a number of dishes. One of our writers took on the task of sampling 7 flavors of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, concluding that the Parmesan Garlic twists are the ones to choose. If you think Parmesan and garlic are delicious on bread, just wait until you dig into these.

A mild but buttery foundation tastes as though the pretzel pieces were coated in homemade garlic butter and sprinkles of your favorite Parmesan cheese. It is a snack that is difficult to walk away from once the package is opened, and our writer certainly isn't the only one who thinks so. Some customers on Amazon describe the snacks as the "best pretzels I ever had," and warn, "Prepare for eating half the bag while 'just having a few.'"