The Best Dot's Homestyle Pretzels Flavor Is An Iconic Savory Combo
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Not only are pretzels an easy snack to enjoy straight out of a bag, but the crispy pieces can also be used as a topping for a number of dishes. One of our writers took on the task of sampling 7 flavors of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, concluding that the Parmesan Garlic twists are the ones to choose. If you think Parmesan and garlic are delicious on bread, just wait until you dig into these.
A mild but buttery foundation tastes as though the pretzel pieces were coated in homemade garlic butter and sprinkles of your favorite Parmesan cheese. It is a snack that is difficult to walk away from once the package is opened, and our writer certainly isn't the only one who thinks so. Some customers on Amazon describe the snacks as the "best pretzels I ever had," and warn, "Prepare for eating half the bag while 'just having a few.'"
A flavorful snack that doubles as an ingredient
Acquired by The Hershey's Company in 2021, Dot's Pretzels was started by Dorothy Henke, who started experimenting with spices purchased from Sam's Club to flavor batches of pretzels she baked in her kitchen. Word traveled fast, and Henke had to rent a commercial kitchen to meet demand. Pretzel lovers have noted that the seasoning on the Parmesan Garlic twists is not too salty and is well balanced. Our own writer detected an added flavor of herbs that keeps each bite interesting.
Though the garlic taste may not be for every snack seeker, lovers of Parmesan Garlic twists have crushed them and used them to bread chicken. Should you try the snacks and decide the taste is not to your liking, mix them into your next batch of homemade trail mix to help distribute the flavor or use them to garnish bowls of soup. Those who want to double down on the taste can eat the pretzels with garlic lemon dip. If you're looking for an easy snack to replace your usual go-to bag of chips, this could definitely be it. Just be warned, you may want to stock your cupboards with several packages. They can go fast.