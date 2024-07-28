Give A Luxurious Flavor To Bread Dipping Oil With Parmesan And Garlic

When the bread is freshly baked and the oil is full of flavor, the pre-appetizer bread course can be the most irresistible stage of a meal. The best part is that you can whip this up at home to kick off dinners in style, delight guests at a cocktail party, or just snack on — plus, you can effortlessly upgrade the bread-dipping oil with any number of ingredients to create new flavors. One classic combo that pays homage to olive oil's Mediterranean roots is parmesan and garlic.

Making this elevated bread-dipping oil is as easy as gathering the right elements. High-quality extra virgin olive oil is what makes this bread dip so good at restaurants — you get all of that pure sweet, salty, bitter, briny goodness of the olives and a full, velvety texture. When you're shopping for the parmesan, choose a wedge of Parmigiano-Reggiano. You'll be grating this right on top of the oil, so you want peak nutty, umami character. As for the spices, you have some flexibility here. You can roast garlic cloves and add them whole, which gives the oil a dreamy, jammy finish — but you should only do this if you're going to enjoy the oil right away. Also for immediate serving, minced fresh garlic delivers a powerful punch. Garlic powder gives you the most versatility, though, as you can mix up a dried spice blend to have on hand and use whenever you want.