Take Lemon Garlic Sauce To Another Level With Just One Extra Step

You might combine lemon juice and garlic to make a pasta sauce for dinner or to whip up an aioli to dip fries in. The two ingredients offer a classic flavor pairing thanks to the savory umami in the garlic and the fresh acidity from the lemon juice. Whether you're craving a fresh pasta sauce or a condiment, it's worth taking the extra time to roast the garlic, lemon, or both to amplify their flavors even more.

When you roast these ingredients, the high temperature heats the sugars and brings out deeper, richer flavors. There are many simple ways to amplify the flavors of roasted garlic, which makes this technique popular for garlic bread and sauces. Roasted lemon might not be quite as trendy, but its sugars also caramelize during the cooking process and enhance the citrusy sweetness. It's partly why roast chicken often includes lemons for extra flavor. Besides improving taste, roasting these ingredients will also soften them, which makes it easier to blend them up for the sauce of your choice.