The Publix Deli Hidden Gem To Try If You Love Filet-O-Fish

Publix deli is known to make stellar sub sandwiches using its mountain of store-brand and name-brand deli meats and cheeses, not to mention hot fillings made fresh every day. And Publix has far more to offer than cold cuts or fried chicken cutlets. If you love McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich, the Publix deli hidden gem you have to try is the fried cod sandwich.

Where a Filet-O-Fish sandwich uses a cheaper Alaskan pollock, tartar sauce, and American cheese, the Publix fried cod is a more flavorful and high-quality filet. It also upgrades tartar sauce to an aromatic, slightly tangy garlic and lemon aioli and swaps American cheese for a much more complex dill Havarti. While quality fried fish sandwiches from respectable seafood chains can cost close to $20, Publix charges a fraction of the price. One Facebook thread from 2025 stated, "Publix has a fried cod sandwich. It's $6 and actually pretty good for what it is." Another Facebook account stated that the fried cod sandwich at their Publix costs $5.49, so it appears the price changes depending on location. Regardless of the range, you're getting a great deal on what one Facebook customer describes as "the best untold story. Made fresh to order while you shop." Customers and Publix employees on Reddit do warn that not every Publix has cod, so the best plan of action is to call ahead and ask the deli department if they have fresh cod before going in.