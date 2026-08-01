The Publix Deli Hidden Gem To Try If You Love Filet-O-Fish
Publix deli is known to make stellar sub sandwiches using its mountain of store-brand and name-brand deli meats and cheeses, not to mention hot fillings made fresh every day. And Publix has far more to offer than cold cuts or fried chicken cutlets. If you love McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich, the Publix deli hidden gem you have to try is the fried cod sandwich.
Where a Filet-O-Fish sandwich uses a cheaper Alaskan pollock, tartar sauce, and American cheese, the Publix fried cod is a more flavorful and high-quality filet. It also upgrades tartar sauce to an aromatic, slightly tangy garlic and lemon aioli and swaps American cheese for a much more complex dill Havarti. While quality fried fish sandwiches from respectable seafood chains can cost close to $20, Publix charges a fraction of the price. One Facebook thread from 2025 stated, "Publix has a fried cod sandwich. It's $6 and actually pretty good for what it is." Another Facebook account stated that the fried cod sandwich at their Publix costs $5.49, so it appears the price changes depending on location. Regardless of the range, you're getting a great deal on what one Facebook customer describes as "the best untold story. Made fresh to order while you shop." Customers and Publix employees on Reddit do warn that not every Publix has cod, so the best plan of action is to call ahead and ask the deli department if they have fresh cod before going in.
Customize your Publix fried cod sandwich
While there are 10 ways to customize a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, Publix has exponentially more options to make the cod sandwich your own. The secret Publix fans know about customizing pub subs is that you can bring your own toppings from anywhere around the store, and your sandwich maker will gladly add them. Even if you don't feel like looking around the store for toppings, the deli has various options for toppings and sauces that'll upgrade the sandwich. For example, you can add your choice of dill pickles or Boar's Head pickle chips for a tangy crunch. Spice things up with banana peppers, pickled jalapeños, or a spicy yet creamy mustard instead of the garlic lemon aioli. Cooked onions will bring a sweet yet aromatic complement to the savory, umami-rich cod.
If your local Publix doesn't have fresh cod on hand to make the fried cod sandwich, as some customers have warned, you can recreate the sandwich at home for a fraction of the price. We don't mean buying a fresh cod filet to bread and fry yourself. You can pick up frozen breaded cod fish filets sold at Publix along with brioche buns from the Publix bakery, bottled garlic mayo, and the same Havarti dill that the deli puts on its fried cod sandwich. Of course, if you like the Filet-O-Fish topping combination more, you can swap garlic mayo for tartar sauce and the Havarti dill for half a slice of American cheese.