The Secret Publix Fans Know About Customizing Pub Subs

Many of the grocery chain's loyalists would attest that it's not a proper Publix visit without getting the holy grail — a Publix sub sandwich. With just over 1,400 locations in eight states, some shoppers across the Southeastern U.S. even hit up their local Publix solely to pick up a Pub Sub. From the ever-popular chicken tender sub to the Philly cheesesteak option, Pub Subs are a must-grab staple whenever you stop into the store. You may have a favorite Pub Sub of your own if you're a loyal fan, but did you know that you can customize your sandwich with virtually any additions or toppings?

Publix subs can be personalized to your palate using any of the food products they sell in your store. If you have a specific brand of cheese you like, for example, you can bring it to the deli counter when you order your fresh Pub Sub, and they'll make the swap for you. Do you prefer only organic toppings? Grab your own selections around the store and hand them over the counter. While, of course, you do have to pay for each of the extra items you want on yours when you check out, this policy provides a world of possibilities for crafting your ideal Pub Sub.