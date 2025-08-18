The Secret Publix Fans Know About Customizing Pub Subs
Many of the grocery chain's loyalists would attest that it's not a proper Publix visit without getting the holy grail — a Publix sub sandwich. With just over 1,400 locations in eight states, some shoppers across the Southeastern U.S. even hit up their local Publix solely to pick up a Pub Sub. From the ever-popular chicken tender sub to the Philly cheesesteak option, Pub Subs are a must-grab staple whenever you stop into the store. You may have a favorite Pub Sub of your own if you're a loyal fan, but did you know that you can customize your sandwich with virtually any additions or toppings?
Publix subs can be personalized to your palate using any of the food products they sell in your store. If you have a specific brand of cheese you like, for example, you can bring it to the deli counter when you order your fresh Pub Sub, and they'll make the swap for you. Do you prefer only organic toppings? Grab your own selections around the store and hand them over the counter. While, of course, you do have to pay for each of the extra items you want on yours when you check out, this policy provides a world of possibilities for crafting your ideal Pub Sub.
Get as creative as you want when customizing your Publix sub
Using this Pub Sub hack can help save time in the deli and even solve a variety of snafus when it comes time to order your sandwich. If you're vegan, for example, your sandwich is limited to veggie subs or vegan wraps. If you want a loaded Pub Sub, however, you can choose from their often well-stocked assortment of vegan-friendly products like plant-based cheeses and meats to add a bit more substance and even protein to your meal.
People with other dietary restrictions or nutritional needs may also benefit from making a few swaps using items from around the store. Although they do offer some gluten-friendly options (as opposed to gluten-free), if you have a condition like Celiac disease and can't eat food cross-contaminated with gluten, you can always grab a verified gluten-free bread the store has in stock and request that the staff use clean gloves, utensils, and slicing surfaces when you order your Pub Sub.
Another benefit to your custom sandwich experience is your ability to choose more sides and drinks for your meal. While the store does offer a combo deal with a small selection of single-serving chips and a fountain drink or store brand bottled beverage, you can put together your own meal from around the store, even using some of the 14 best items to try at Publix.