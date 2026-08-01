12 Brands You May Not Realize Are Owned By Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is one of the most famous brand names in the world. First created in 1886, the soda was sold in every single U.S. state and territory by 1895, and in the modern day, you can buy it in over 200 countries. But, as a company, Coca-Cola has grown well beyond the iconic drink that made it so successful. It globally owns many individual beverage brands and continues to expand its portfolio.

You probably already know that some popular brands are owned by Coca-Cola. Fanta, Sprite, and Schweppes, for example, are the ones that many people are aware belong under Cola's corporate umbrella. Fanta Orange was actually the first novelty product launched by the company — it initially had a surprising World War II origin story, but was later officially launched by Coca-Cola in 1955.

There are other fascinating facts about the Coca-Cola Company involving its growth. Yet, despite its success, the company has stayed firmly rooted in the beverage space throughout its long history. It never expanded into the food market, so the 12 brands featured on this list are all exclusively beverage brands. They are well-known names that you've likely sampled or heard of before, or maybe even purchased on a regular basis. All are now owned by Coca-Cola — and while some were the company's own brainchild, others were acquired for millions (or billions) of dollars.