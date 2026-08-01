12 Brands You May Not Realize Are Owned By Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola is one of the most famous brand names in the world. First created in 1886, the soda was sold in every single U.S. state and territory by 1895, and in the modern day, you can buy it in over 200 countries. But, as a company, Coca-Cola has grown well beyond the iconic drink that made it so successful. It globally owns many individual beverage brands and continues to expand its portfolio.
You probably already know that some popular brands are owned by Coca-Cola. Fanta, Sprite, and Schweppes, for example, are the ones that many people are aware belong under Cola's corporate umbrella. Fanta Orange was actually the first novelty product launched by the company — it initially had a surprising World War II origin story, but was later officially launched by Coca-Cola in 1955.
There are other fascinating facts about the Coca-Cola Company involving its growth. Yet, despite its success, the company has stayed firmly rooted in the beverage space throughout its long history. It never expanded into the food market, so the 12 brands featured on this list are all exclusively beverage brands. They are well-known names that you've likely sampled or heard of before, or maybe even purchased on a regular basis. All are now owned by Coca-Cola — and while some were the company's own brainchild, others were acquired for millions (or billions) of dollars.
Costa Coffee
Costa Coffee is to British folk what Starbucks is to the Americans. As the U.K.'s favorite coffee shop, it's part of the fascinating British coffee traditions, although it also has a strong global presence. Coca-Cola announced the $5.1 billion acquisition of Costa Coffee in 2018, stating that the company is ready to step onto the hot beverage market — which has noticeably been missing from its portfolio up to that point.
Fairlife
Fairlife makes high-protein ultra-filtered creamy milk, primarily appealing to health-conscious consumers. You might not see Coca-Cola as a landmark of health, but the company has nonetheless been actively growing in the wellness beverage market. It originally owned a minority stake in the Fairlife company and fully acquired the brand in January 2020.
Minute Maid
Minute Maid was Coca-Cola's first non-carbonated beverage brand. Originally produced by a company called Florida Foods, the Minute Maid orange juice began its journey as a frozen concentrate. Coca-Cola bought the company in 1960, but it took until 1973 for the ready-to-drink chilled orange juice to be added to the lineup. In our humble opinion, Minute Maid is actually the best orange juice brand.
Simply Orange
Despite the success of Minute Maid, consumers eventually began looking for orange juice that's not made from concentrate. To compete with Pepsi's successful Tropicana brand, Coca-Cola launched Simply Orange in 2001. Initially, orange juice was the sole focus of the brand, but the portfolio has since expanded to include other fruit juices, as well as prebiotic soda.
Gold Peak
Gold Peak was launched by Coca-Cola in 2006, as the company wanted to expand its reach in the still beverage space, particularly in the tea market, which had been growing over the last decade. The brand launched with five flavors, which grew to 11 in the two decades since. In 2025, Coca-Cola released the Simply Gold Peak line, which combines its two popular brands in drinks that are a mix of fresh juice and iced tea.
Fuze
Coca-Cola's determination to make its presence known in the tea market didn't end with Gold Peak. In 2007, the company acquired Fuze, which already had a big lineup of products and several well-known brands under its ownership, such as Vitalize and WaterPlus. While Gold Peak was created primarily for American consumers, Fuze was geared more toward international markets. Both became billion-dollar brands in 2015.
Powerade
In the '60s, a college football problem led to the invention of Gatorade, the pioneer brand of isotonic sport drinks. Coca-Cola acted swiftly and soon released its own sport drink named Olympiade, featuring the logo of the U.S. Olympic Committee. It wasn't until 1988 that the company launched Powerade. Although Olympiade was sold in cans, Powerade was initially only available in fountains. It eventually moved to bottles and has seen quite a bit of success, though Gatorade still holds a significantly larger share of the sports drink market as of 2025.
Vitamin Water
In 2007, Coca-Cola announced the acquisition of Glaceau (Energy Brands, Inc.), the company behind the highly popular Vitaminwater brand. The acquisition cost Coca-Cola $4.1 billion, and Vitaminwater became the subject of a class action lawsuit soon afterwards due to false advertising. Coca-Cola eventually settled the lawsuit and had to make changes to the drink's labels, but even so, many shoppers say the brand just isn't worth the hype.
Dasani
By now, you must have noticed that many of Coca-Cola's launches or acquisitions are motivated by the age-old rivalry with PepsiCo. This was the case with Dasani, too. Coca-Cola released the mineral-enhanced water in 1999 to directly compete with Pepsi's Aquafina, which had hit the market in 1994 and was already massively successful despite the absence of mineral enhancements. As of 2024, Aquafina still ranked as the number one bottled water brand in the United States.
Fresca
Launched by the company in 1964, Fresca is a part of Coca-Cola's long and iconic history. As a zero-calorie, caffeine-free fizzy drink it was a stark contrast to Coca-Cola's eponymous soda, but instead of primarily finding its fans among the health-conscious group, Fresca became a popular mixer. Many decades later, Coca-Cola finally leaned into that market by introducing spirit-based Fresca Mixed in 2022, and a flavored malt drink, Fresca Hard, in 2026.
Topo Chico
Topo Chico mineral water dates back to 1895, when it was first bottled in Monterrey, Mexico. Initially limited to the Mexican market, the popular sparkling water finally came to the U.S. in the '90s. By then, Topo Chico already had an existing relationship with Coca-Cola, as the two were collaborating on bottling and distribution. In 2017, Coca-Cola acquired Topo Chico for $220 million and later expanded the brand to include hard seltzer, Topo Hard, in 2020.
Barq's
Like many brands on this list, Barq's also has a long history. It was created in 1898 by Edouard Barq in Mississippi and purchased by Coca-Cola 97 years later. The root beer brand was the first soft drink that the company acquired in the States. To this day, Barq's is a regional favorite across the Deep South, particularly in New Orleans, where Barq had spent his childhood. The next time you're in the area, make sure to order a can with one of the classic New Orleans dishes.