10 Grocery Brands Shoppers Say Aren't Worth The Hype

If you've ever scrolled through FoodTok, you must've come across some of the viral grocery aisle picks everyone's raving about. A can packed in gym-bro branding, a soda promising gut health, a bottle of hot sauce that you saw on a famous celebrity's channel. These are grocery aisle items built less on decades of recipe testing and more on viral pop culture moments. Or they feature a celebrity founder, or an influencer partnership that dropped in the right place at the right. That kind of momentum propels a startup into a household name within months, but sometimes the reality of the product catches up before the vanity wears off.

This kind of hype rarely holds up long term. Once the initial curiosity wanes, shoppers begin reading the labels, comparing prices per ounce, checking other offerings that aren't as internet hyped, and even swapping notes on social media platforms. The cumulative events paint a very different picture compared to when the brand launched. Some of the brands on this list ran into regulators and class action attorneys. Others watched sales dwindle, or quietly rewrote recipes to fix what the critics were affirming. A few never had much of a product problem at all, it was the price tag that bothered most consumers, questioning whether the product is worth the contents or just a result of a marketing halo. Below, we list 10 such grocery store items and why customers claim they aren't worth your money.