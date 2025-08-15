This Is The One Brand Of Cookies And Cream Ice Cream We Won't Ever Buy Again

The only duo better than milk and cookies is ice cream and cookies, which makes cookies and cream ice cream a fan favorite. Consequently, it's as common a flavor as vanilla and chocolate both at ice cream shops and in pints to stock your freezer. We tasted and ranked 11 store-bought cookies and cream ice cream brands to find the best pints to pick up at the grocery store. We found winners, but the one brand that we won't ever buy again is Halo Top.

We ranked cookies and cream ice cream brands according to taste and texture, but also according to a balanced contrast between the vanilla and chocolate cookies and the creamy foundation and chewy, almost crunchy bits of Oreos. Unfortunately, Halo Top failed in every criterion and left us exceedingly dissatisfied. While we appreciate Halo Top's mission to offer low-calorie ice cream to satisfy your sweet tooth even if you're trying to cut back, eliminating calories resulted in a lack of flavor, texture, and ingredients. The only flavor we picked up on with the ice cream itself was the fake sweeteners that completely overwhelmed any dairy richness. Furthermore, there were no chunks of cookies, but instead tiny specs of chocolate crumbs. The ice cream base was also hardly creamy; it appears that whipping air into the ice cream must've been another way to reduce calories that didn't pay off.