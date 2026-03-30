The Pricing Problem Behind Beyond Meat Disappearing From Shelves

For a while before the pandemic, the world looked like it was on the precipice of a meat revolution. Beyond — formerly Beyond Meat — became publicly traded in May of 2019, to the tune of a $240 million IPO. The company's products were everywhere, from McDonald's to Del Taco, and of course, stocked on grocery shelves as far as the eye could see. Fast forward, and Beyond is now facing an uphill battle to maintain its presence in stores. Though there are deeper reasons why the value proposition lost its shine, the story of what happened to this Wall Street darling can be simplified to a pricing problem.

Meat alternatives had a few expectations on them when first released, one being that they would match the level of disruption that milk alternatives were able to create within the dairy industry. However, meat and its alternatives are not analogous. Take, for example, this snapshot from the middle of Beyond's current decline: In 2023, The Food Institute reported that milk alternatives had just a $0.31 price gap between conventional dairy options; meat alternatives, however, were almost $4.20 per pound more expensive than conventional stuff. For most of Beyond's existence, it has been sold as a premium product that costs even more than the premium-most versions of what it was intended to replace.

Inflation pushes consumer habits towards affordability. In a country like the U.S., this favors the heavily subsidized conventional meat industry. Theoretically, 2025 should have been a successful for Beyond — it was a year that the cost of real beef soared, while at the same time, the company dropped prices. Yet, in the third quarter of last year, Beyond still experienced over 10% decline in sales.