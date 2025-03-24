The Worst Liquid Death Flavor Kind Of Tastes Like Lip Balm

Have you ever wished you could chug a hot fudge sundae? In water form? No? Who could have predicted this! Apparently, not Liquid Death and Van Leeuwen ice cream, the two brands that teamed up to create hot fudge sundae-flavored sparkling water. The official Liquid Death website describes the product as "the only 20-calorie flavored sparkling water that tastes exactly like a hot fudge sundae." Cool. Perhaps unsurprisingly, in our ranking of Liquid Death flavors, the brand's hot fudge sundae flavor fell to the bottom.

As our reviewer mentioned, "The first sip sent me spiraling back to childhood when my favorite lip product of choice was Lip Smackers' chocolate lip balm. No joke, that's exactly what this one tastes like. If you know, you know." Ordinarily, we're all about nostalgia-led eating, but this is another beast entirely. Beyond its confusing-bordering-bad taste, the other chief sin committed by Liquid Death hot fudge sundae is its lack of moniker creativity. The entire Liquid Death house is known for its edgy branding with the "Liquid Death" name and tough-sounding tagline "murder your thirst." Other flavors in its lineup feature horror-inspired names like Cherry Obituary (the flavor we named as our favorite), Mango Chainsaw, and Grave Fruit, among others. There's nothing scary about Liquid Death hot fudge sundae ... that is, until you taste it. It's fizzy chocolate water, way thinner than the mouthfeel of soda and wildly unpleasant on the palate as well as across the tongue.