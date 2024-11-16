Our Least Favorite Sweet Tea Brand To Drink
For sweet tea enthusiasts, grabbing a cold bottle from the fridge is an easy way to satisfy a craving, but finding the right one is trickier than it sounds. A recent Tasting Table ranking of nine sweet tea brands placed Liquid Death Grim Leafer at the very bottom, earning it the title of least favorite among the group.
Despite boasting the name "sweet tea," our reviewer found this drink delivered more of a sour punch than anything else. A quick peek at the nutrition facts revealed the likely reason — only six grams of sugar per can. That's far less sweetness than most tea lovers expect from their favorite brew. If you're looking to cut back on sugar, this could be your thing. But for anyone hoping to enjoy that undeniable sweet tea experience, this one might leave you wondering where the sugar went.
With the global tea market projected to hit $92 billion by 2030, consumer expectations are shifting. People are looking for convenient, quality tea options, and a sweet tea brand that doesn't deliver on that claim might struggle to stay relevant. Now, before we write Grim Leafer off entirely, let's give credit where it's due. At only 30 calories per can and 30mg of natural caffeine, it's a lighter, energizing option. Plus, it has B vitamins, which might win some health-conscious fans over.
Looks aren't everything
Grim Leafer's sleek, edgy can might look cool on a shelf, but let's face it — looks aren't everything. Despite its bold, rebellious vibe, it didn't quite live up to expectations.
When you think of sweet tea, there's one iconic name that almost always comes to mind, Arizona Tea. Known for its sweet flavor, large can, and unbeatable 99 cent price tag, it's practically a legend in its own right. That's why we couldn't overlook it in our ranking. Landing at #7, our reviewer noted an unpleasant aftertaste that kept it from reaching the top.
Now, let's turn our attention to the real winners on this list. Brands like runner-up Pure Leaf and our top pick, Milo's, may not boast flashy packaging or high-profile celebrity collaborations, but they've earned their place by consistently delivering solid, quality products. Pure Leaf, for example, brings a nice balance of sweetness and acidity that gives it a refreshing kick. It's basic but not boring.
Milo's, on the other hand, stays true to classic Southern sweet tea with all natural ingredients and no fuss flavor. It's like the unassuming hero of the bunch — no drama, just really good tea. In the end, our ranking showed that flashy branding can't outshine great taste. And that's why Liquid Death Grim Leafer is our least favorite.