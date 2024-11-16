Our Least Favorite Sweet Tea Brand To Drink

For sweet tea enthusiasts, grabbing a cold bottle from the fridge is an easy way to satisfy a craving, but finding the right one is trickier than it sounds. A recent Tasting Table ranking of nine sweet tea brands placed Liquid Death Grim Leafer at the very bottom, earning it the title of least favorite among the group.

Despite boasting the name "sweet tea," our reviewer found this drink delivered more of a sour punch than anything else. A quick peek at the nutrition facts revealed the likely reason — only six grams of sugar per can. That's far less sweetness than most tea lovers expect from their favorite brew. If you're looking to cut back on sugar, this could be your thing. But for anyone hoping to enjoy that undeniable sweet tea experience, this one might leave you wondering where the sugar went.

With the global tea market projected to hit $92 billion by 2030, consumer expectations are shifting. People are looking for convenient, quality tea options, and a sweet tea brand that doesn't deliver on that claim might struggle to stay relevant. Now, before we write Grim Leafer off entirely, let's give credit where it's due. At only 30 calories per can and 30mg of natural caffeine, it's a lighter, energizing option. Plus, it has B vitamins, which might win some health-conscious fans over.

