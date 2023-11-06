12 Canned Mocktail Brands, Ranked

If you choose to consume alcohol-free beverages, navigating social settings where alcohol is an invited guest can feel a little uncomfortable. However, this discomfort eases with a tasty drink in hand. Historically, such tantalizing non-alcoholic options were hard to find. But times have changed. The popularity of these alcohol-free alternatives is evident, with an increasing presence on restaurant menus and grocery store shelves. The convenience of canned mocktails has been a game-changer. However, like any beverage category, while some canned mocktails are ultra tasty, others fall short.

In our quest to rank these brands, we considered several criteria. We sought drinks that exuded the essence of a cocktail. We looked for that zing and for a drink presenting as more than a mere soda. Attractive packaging was also a plus, making the drinking experience feel even more special. Top-tier mocktails would ideally introduce unique flavors and ingredients. Nutrition was another important factor. But, above all, flavor was paramount; we wanted a mocktail that was simply delightful to sip.