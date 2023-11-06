12 Canned Mocktail Brands, Ranked
If you choose to consume alcohol-free beverages, navigating social settings where alcohol is an invited guest can feel a little uncomfortable. However, this discomfort eases with a tasty drink in hand. Historically, such tantalizing non-alcoholic options were hard to find. But times have changed. The popularity of these alcohol-free alternatives is evident, with an increasing presence on restaurant menus and grocery store shelves. The convenience of canned mocktails has been a game-changer. However, like any beverage category, while some canned mocktails are ultra tasty, others fall short.
In our quest to rank these brands, we considered several criteria. We sought drinks that exuded the essence of a cocktail. We looked for that zing and for a drink presenting as more than a mere soda. Attractive packaging was also a plus, making the drinking experience feel even more special. Top-tier mocktails would ideally introduce unique flavors and ingredients. Nutrition was another important factor. But, above all, flavor was paramount; we wanted a mocktail that was simply delightful to sip.
12. Mixoloshe
Mixoloshe makes a valiant attempt to emulate the feel of a genuine cocktail. However, its taste might be its most contentious point, making it challenging for some to fully appreciate its cocktail aspirations. In terms of ingredients, Mixoloshe keeps it straightforward, avoiding any overtly unique additives. But where the drink might fall short in the flavor department for some, it compensates with its visual appeal. The packaging is quite beautiful, adorned with vibrant and fun elements that depict the taste of the drink. This playful representation is both engaging and attractive.
When considering the flavor spectrum, there's a mixed bag. While the Blueberry G&T didn't resonate with us as much, the refreshing Caribbean Mojito showcased a more favorable profile. Although there's a hint of an artificial aftertaste, the mojito variant is significantly more enjoyable than its blueberry counterpart. On the nutritional front, each serving comes in at 50 calories, with 14 grams of carbs and 9 grams of sugar, while other metrics remain negligible.
11. Recess
Recess Zero Proof drinks are a mocktail alternative with a spirited endeavor to capture a true cocktail. This brand comes in four flavors, including a lime margarita, grapefruit Paloma, watermelon mojito, and a ginger lime mule. We like that the company actually emulated real drinks you can order, which isn't always true about mocktails you get in cans. They can be tough to locate in stores, but shipping right from the website is easy and free. Plus, if you really fall in love, you can order these on a subscription.
While it may not fully emulate the traditional cocktail experience, its effort is commendable. One of the distinguishing features of this beverage is the inclusion of adaptogens, a unique ingredient sometimes found in many foods and drinks. In terms of presentation, Recess's packaging impresses with its matte finish. The design may be on the simpler side, but it's balanced out by the playful colors that aptly mirror the playful undertone of its brand name. Flavor-wise, it might be an acquired taste for some. The distinct adaptogen taste is present, which might appeal to a niche but wasn't particularly to our liking. On the nutrition front, Recess is relatively light, boasting around 25 calories per can.
10. Aura Bora
Aura Bora offers an intriguing divergence from the conventional mocktail. Rather than a direct cocktail mimicry, it leans more towards the sparkling water spectrum. However, certain flavors do manage to bridge the gap, making it interestingly cocktail-esque. A defining hallmark of Aura Bora is its commitment to crafting distinctive flavors and incorporating interesting ingredients. Its venture into the unexpected, like an olive oil variant, is a testament to its innovative spirit.
When it comes to packaging, Aura Bora truly stands out. The cans boast stunning designs, encapsulating an art form distinguishing Aura Bora from other brands. An added interactive element is the QR code on each can, inviting users to visit the website and discover the brand's awesome range of flavors. In terms of taste, there's a diverse palette to explore. While the taste across offerings varies, a consistent lightness permeates, making them pleasantly refreshing. The peppermint watermelon, in particular, emerged as an unexpected favorite of ours. Nutritionally, Aura Bora keeps it simple and clean. These beverages register zero on all nutritional measures, primarily consisting of carbonated water and extracts. All that said, we found the flavor on most offerings just wasn't our favorite. That said, there are some offerings like chai cran. Not to mention, there's a whole lineup involving Thanksgiving dishes, with offerings as interesting as green bean casserole.
9. Fauxmosa
Fauxmosa, with its fun name, draws from the classic crowd-favorite mimosa cocktail. Rather than going simple, however, this mocktail version includes an array of diverse fruit juices. Aside from the fabulous branding, at first brush, you'll also notice the beautiful cans that are a visual treat, adorned with intricate illustrations of fruits and ingredients.
While the brand ventures into intriguing flavor combinations, we don't love all of them. Some felt they were diverging from the norm merely for the sake of being unique, leading to a not-so-delicious flavor. However, it's not all a miss; the Cranberry Mimosa stood out as a delightful exception, with its perfect balance of tartness and sweetness. The Pineapple variant, too, was a delight, embodying tropical freshness.
Nutritionally, Fauxmosa ensures a substantial infusion of fruit goodness, with each can boasting a commendable 65% juice content. Each serving packs 100 calories, and the sodium content remains consistently low at 5 milligrams across the board. Where variations between the flavors arise is in the carbohydrate and sugar department, which ranges between 22 to 26 grams and 19 to 24 grams, depending on the flavor.
8. Mingle
Mingle ventures into the canned mocktail scene with an assortment of flavors, ranging from Cranberry Cosmo to Key Lime Margarita, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, and Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa. The brand does offer some bottled options as well, but we're focused more on the cans for now.
The overall feel of these beverages does lean towards the mocktail side, but there's an undeniably perfumy undertone that might not sit well with everyone. We found it overpowering in some drinks and not so bad in some flavors. The Cucumber Melon variant offers a refreshing twist with cucumber as a notable ingredient, mellowed by melon, though the spearmint is what truly takes center stage in the flavor profile. In the realm of packaging, Mingle opts for tall cans with relatively simple designs, and they might seem a tad underwhelming, especially when juxtaposed against some of the more artistically designed cans in the market. The Cucumber Melon Mojito, in particular, struck a discordant note in terms of flavor, invoking a medicinal undertone not in texture, but rather in taste. Nutritionally, Mingle keeps things on the lighter side with 60 calories, 15 grams of carbohydrates, and 12 grams of sugar, positioning it as a lower-calorie option compared to some of its counterparts.
7. Remedy
Adding to the mocktail scene, Remedy presents Kombucha-based offerings. Embracing the tartness synonymous with Kombucha, these beverages effectively capture the zing we love in cocktails. With a wide flavor palette ranging from Pink Apple and Raspberry Lemonade to Mango Passion, there are plenty of flavors here.
At the heart of these beverages is the distinctive inclusion of Kombucha, a fermented tea celebrated for its potential health benefits and characteristic tang. Complemented by an array of fruit flavorings, these drinks offer a fusion of flavors that stand out in the mocktail arena.
The packaging leans heavily on typography to convey its brand identity. Taste-wise, Remedy's offerings provide a fun experience. The intrinsic tartness of Kombucha, paired with fruity undertones, offers a satisfying bite reminiscent of classic cocktails. Although it might not top the list of our favorite mocktails, it holds its own by offering a distinct and memorable flavor profile. From a nutritional standpoint, Remedy's beverages are impressively light at 5 calories per serving. Notably, the drinks contain zero sugar, carbs, or fats, with the sole exception being Erythritol, which clocks in at 5 grams.
6. Lolo Hops
Lolo Hops introduces a trifecta of intriguing flavors: Cascadia Field Blend, Yuzu Orange Blossom, and Pomelo Sage. Rather than imitating a traditional cocktail, these beverages lean more towards a sparkling juice profile. A standout feature that sets Lolo Hops apart from other mocktails in the market is the inclusion of hops.
While we did anticipate a more beer-like undertone due to the hops, we were instead captured by these drinks' crisp and refreshing taste. The flavor profile is delicious and invigorating. Our favorite offering was Pomelo Sage, but it was closely followed by the Cascadia Field Blend. The packaging echoes the clean, fresh vibe of the drink itself, showcasing a sleek and esthetically pleasing design, accentuated by elegant font choices. From a nutritional standpoint, Lolo Hops maintains consistency across its range, with each offering clocking in at 30 calories, 8 grams of carbs, and 8 grams of sugar. This positions it as a relatively light choice for those seeking flavor without too many more calories in their drink.
5. Bawi
Bawi introduces a vibrant line of agua fresca, capturing traditional Latin American beverages in three tantalizing flavors: La Piña (pineapple), El Limón (lime), and La Maracuyá (passionfruit). While they don't fit the conventional mocktail mold, they exhibit a charm reminiscent of sparkling juice, thanks to the real juice's interaction with effervescent carbonated water. The added lime juice ensures each sip is balanced with just the right amount of zing, creating a harmony of flavors that are both bold and fruity.
A closer look at the ingredients reveals Bawi's commitment to simplicity, with each beverage made primarily from carbonated water and natural juice. This results in a taste that feels authentic, fresh, and enticingly delicious. Despite this minimalistic approach, each flavor is a burst of vibrancy, leaving a lingering wish for even more diverse blends.
Visually, Bawi's packaging feels nostalgia, showcasing bright and lively hues reminiscent of retro designs. It's a captivating yet unassuming presentation that complements the beverage's vibrant nature. Nutritionally speaking, the range offers modest caloric content with variations across flavors: La Piña and El Limón each clock in at 60 calories with 12 grams of carbs, though the former has 10 grams of sugar to the latter's 9. La Maracuyá, with its passionfruit notes, stands as the lightest at 40 calories, accompanied by 10 grams of carbs and 9 grams of sugar. Our only complaint is that we wish there was a greater range of flavors.
4. Clever
Clever presents a tasty array of flavor offerings, like Margarita, Red Sangria, Mojito, Gin & Tonic, Moscow Mule, and a delightful twist with Pink Gin & Tonic. What sets Clever apart are its innovative ingredients that cater to a sophisticated palate. By incorporating elements like juicy berries and coriander seeds, Clever ensures each sip is a journey of discovery, where traditional mocktail flavors meet unexpected surprises. These inventive additions bring a botanical richness, resulting in flavors that are aromatic and intricate.
Visually, Clever doesn't disappoint. The cans are adorned with graceful leaf and flower designs set against a backdrop of captivating colors. The drink hues, notably muted, further enhance the aesthetic experience. Nutritionally, Clever has an interesting range. The margarita option, for example, has no calories or any other metric except for sodium which measured in at 150 milligrams. The other flavors, however, have between 70 and 80 calories, with carbohydrates and sugars measuring between 18 and 20 grams. Even still, we found these not to taste overly sweet. While it might not be the go-to for fans of super sweet beverages, Clever definitely found its way into our hearts with its refined and nuanced approach to mocktails.
3. Dry
Dry brings a delicious blend of mocktails that echo cocktails, yet offer the easy sipability akin to sodas. Their standout feature is the minimalist approach to ingredients; with just four constituents in each offering, it's a testament to Dry's dedication to simplicity and purity. The packaging is quite simplistic but with a dash of elegance. Each can showcase a striking design characterized by a lovely monochromatic palette.
When it comes to flavor, Dry manages to deliver an ultra-tasty sip. The cucumber flavor provides a refreshing, slightly sweet sensation. The cherry stands out as an absolute favorite, striking the perfect balance between tartness and sweetness. However, the vanilla shouldn't be overlooked. Its rich and smooth profile offers a taste that is both comforting and intriguing.
From a nutritional standpoint, Dry takes a straightforward approach. Both the vanilla and cherry flavors are calibrated at 60 calories each. The carbohydrate content varies slightly between the three: cucumber at 12 grams, cherry at 15 grams, and vanilla at 16 grams. The sugar content mirrors the carbohydrate values, placing Dry on the higher spectrum of sugar inclusion among the mocktails we've explored. However, for those who enjoy slightly sweeter beverages, Dry offers a delightful and flavorful experience wrapped in a lovely aesthetic package.
2. Hiyo
Hiyo brands these mocktails as social tonics and offers a tantalizing trio of flavors: Blackberry Lemon, Watermelon Lime, and Peach Mango. Crafted to mirror cocktails without the alcohol, Hiyo masterfully achieves this vision. Each sip presents a fusion of fruity richness complemented by the effervescence of sparkling seltzer, making the experience both invigorating and satisfying.
One of the standout features of Hiyo is its infusion of adaptogens, nootropics, and botanicals, underscoring its commitment to elevating the mocktail experience both in taste and potential wellness benefits. This innovative blend, coupled with an array of juices, lends a depth of flavor and uniqueness to the drink that's hard to find elsewhere.
From a visual standpoint, Hiyo's packaging is a reflection of elegance and simplicity. Adorning each can is a gradient of ombre colors, representing the respective flavors housed within, providing not just a hint of the taste but also a visual treat that just adds to the overall experience.
Flavor-wise, Hiyo is one of our favorites. They seamlessly fill the void for those seeking a non-alcoholic alternative without compromising on taste or the feeling of indulgence. Indeed, for us, they could effortlessly replace traditional cocktails, leaving no room for longing for their alcoholic counterparts. Nutritionally, Hiyo presents a balanced profile. Each serving boasts 30 calories, complemented by 10 grams of carbohydrates, a modest 4 grams of sugar, and a surprising addition of 1 gram of protein.
1. Wild Tonic
Wild Tonic's Wanderer Series works to redefine mocktails, blurring the line between them and their cocktail counterparts. The brand elevates, bringing to the forefront flavors that resonate deeply with traditional cocktail lovers.
Diving into the ingredients, the Mule variant from Wild Tonic is a testament to this innovation. It incorporates a melange of honey, ginger juice, blue agave syrup, lime juice, cayenne flavor, smoke extract, all-spice, and berry extract. Not only does this elaborate blend deliver on taste, but it also ventures into the realm of health and wellness. The inclusion of specific ingredients crafts a probiotic-rich offering, introducing a holistic approach to beverage consumption.
Visually, Wild Tonic's cans are nothing short of art pieces. Adorning each can is intricate, adventurous artwork that captures both the spirit and essence of the brand. The tactile experience is equally captivating, with the matte finish of the can juxtaposed against gleaming gold accents. It's an invitation to embark on a sensory journey even before the first sip.
On the palate, Wild Tonic does not disappoint. The flavors are reminiscent of authentic cocktails, but with certain ingredients taking the spotlight. The ginger, in the case of the Mule, punctuates each sip with its distinct zest, providing both depth and complexity to the drink. Nutritionally, The Mule, for example, has 90 calories, 20 grams of carbohydrates, and a generous 19 grams of sugar; it's a treat meant for those moments of pure sweetness.