14 Fascinating British Coffee Traditions

The perception of Britain as a nation of tea drinkers remains strong. As a Brit, you'll often see it mentioned in American TV shows and films. It's a perception that is not quite the reality. In the last few years, there has been a shift with coffee overtaking tea as the nation's favorite hot drink. If you work in a British office, workers are much more likely to have a coffee break than a tea break. Perhaps it's the need for that caffeine perk, but tea is now in second place, and I think it'll only ever slip further behind.

The history of tea is complex and closely linked to the British Empire, but a huge social change also happened during World War II when the British government bought huge stocks of tea and made sure it was available through rationing. It became a symbol of the war effort and British spirit. Over time, this association with the war and the British Empire grew weaker. Coffee became more widely available and grew in popularity and quality. In Britain now, there is a clear generational shift with older people often drinking tea, whereas younger generations from millennials and below are more likely to have coffee. However, stereotypes remain strong, so I don't expect the perception that Britain is a nation of tea drinkers will go away anytime soon.

