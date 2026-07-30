This Cinnamon Roll-Inspired Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Looked Better On Paper Than On The Plate
The Cheesecake Factory is home to around 30 different cheesecakes, and while they aren't made in-house, they're still pretty dang delicious. From the Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake to the Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake, there's something for everyone on the menu. But that doesn't mean they're all worth ordering. In fact, one of our least favorite cheesecakes — which we tried in our cheesecake ranking — sounded incredible, but ended up being a total flop. If you're wondering which one to avoid on your next trip, listen up.
While we only ranked eight cheesecakes, the Triple Berry Bliss was the obvious winner, and the too-sweet Cookie Dough Lover's cheesecake landed at the bottom. But the penultimate cheesecake — the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake — was so disappointing, we felt it was worthy of a discussion.
Let's start with the positives. The winning aspect of this cake, which led to its status in our ranking, was the texture. The dessert is made up of layers of cinnamon cheesecake and vanilla crunch cake, with Cinnabon icing. However, it failed in two critical areas: Structural integrity and flavor. A solid slice shouldn't fall apart while it's being transferred, but this one began to droop instantly. Flavor-wise, we found every bite unbalanced, as the intense cinnamon flavor and excessive icing combined to make the cake overwhelmingly sweet.
The Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake is cancelled
While the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake wasn't as bad as the Cookie Dough Lover's, it certainly isn't one we'd order again — and it seems like we're not alone in that assessment. There's a whole thread about it on the Cheesecake Factory subreddit where fans of the restaurant have expressed their distaste for the cheesecake.
After trying a slice of the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake, the creator of the thread wrote, "Didn't like it. Too sweet. Tasted kinda artificial." Various Reddit users agreed in the comments, with one writing, "I absolutely love Cinnabon so I had to try the cheesecake. I didn't care for it at all," and another calling it "very bleh."
If you're a Cinnabon fan, we recommend hitting up your nearest Cinnabon location instead of ordering a slice of this cheesecake. But if you're heading to the Cheesecake Factory anytime soon and don't want to pass up on what's arguably the best part of any visit there, here are some other suggestions.
In addition to the Triple Berry Bliss, we also recommend the classic Strawberry Cheesecake, which has been the Cheesecake Factory's most popular flavor for more than 45 years. The Lemon Meringue Cheesecake is another hidden gem worth ordering, and if you really can't decide, try asking your server for their favorite flavor.