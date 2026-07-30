This Cinnamon Roll-Inspired Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Looked Better On Paper Than On The Plate

The Cheesecake Factory is home to around 30 different cheesecakes, and while they aren't made in-house, they're still pretty dang delicious. From the Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake to the Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake, there's something for everyone on the menu. But that doesn't mean they're all worth ordering. In fact, one of our least favorite cheesecakes — which we tried in our cheesecake ranking — sounded incredible, but ended up being a total flop. If you're wondering which one to avoid on your next trip, listen up.

While we only ranked eight cheesecakes, the Triple Berry Bliss was the obvious winner, and the too-sweet Cookie Dough Lover's cheesecake landed at the bottom. But the penultimate cheesecake — the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake — was so disappointing, we felt it was worthy of a discussion.

Let's start with the positives. The winning aspect of this cake, which led to its status in our ranking, was the texture. The dessert is made up of layers of cinnamon cheesecake and vanilla crunch cake, with Cinnabon icing. However, it failed in two critical areas: Structural integrity and flavor. A solid slice shouldn't fall apart while it's being transferred, but this one began to droop instantly. Flavor-wise, we found every bite unbalanced, as the intense cinnamon flavor and excessive icing combined to make the cake overwhelmingly sweet.