The Only 2 States Without A Cinnabon Location

Cinnabon represents mall culture indulgence, with that famous cinnamon-sugar scent enveloping you before you even set sights on the kiosk. Since opening its first shop in the SeaTac mall in Seattle, Washington in 1985, the chain has spread across the U.S. and abroad — embedding itself in food courts, gas stations, and travel hubs as a reliable purveyor of cream cheese frosting and nostalgia. But, according to the franchise website, if you live in Maine or Vermont, you won't be able to find that familiar pastry in your local mall or rest stop.

It's not that New Englanders don't like Cinnabon — the regional bakeries just have their own strong traditions. For instance, the similar but sweetly different sticky buns are the tradition in Pennsylvania, while virtually anything maple-glazed can be found Vermont, and whoopie pies reign supreme across Maine. In some ways, those homegrown desserts already fill the niche that a Cinnabon would occupy. From a franchise perspective, rural populations and smaller mall footprints make expansion into those areas less of a priority, especially compared to the high-traffic airports or big-box centers in more densely populated states.