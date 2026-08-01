The World's Best-Selling Vodka Isn't Grey Goose Or Ketel One — It's Cheaper

The (arguably) tasteless spirit may not be everyone's cup of tea, but there's no denying that vodka reigns supreme worldwide. After all, it's in many of the cocktails that have defined the 21st century so far. So when it comes to the best-selling vodka, you wouldn't be blamed for thinking of premium brands like Grey Goose, Ciroc, or Skyy. But in terms of sheer sales, no one comes close to the tried-and-true leader: Smirnoff. Yes, the vodka brand that's found everywhere from suburban liquor stores and city bodegas to airport bars. It's widely available, relatively inexpensive, and goes with just about any mixer.

While it may not have the luxurious appeal or sexy marketing campaigns of some of its competitors, Smirnoff consistently outsells every other vodka brand in the world by a considerable margin. But let's break down what "best-selling" means. Apparently, the spirits industry doesn't just count the bottles sold. Rather, market research firms and trade publications measure sales in nine-liter cases, which is the international standard for comparing alcohol brands. According to "The Business Spirits" top 10 biggest-selling vodka "Brand Champions" list, Smirnoff sold roughly 23.4 million nine-liter cases last year, which is nearly double the runner-up, Absolut.

It makes sense that one of the biggest reasons for the brand's dominance is the price. A standard 750-milliliter bottle typically costs around $12. However, a bottle of Grey Goose goes for about twice that. That being said, nothing can beat the price of the beloved Costco's Kirkland Brand vodka, which is just $13 for a 1.75-liter bottle.