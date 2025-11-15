The Most Popular Liquor Brand In The US Isn't Whiskey Or Tequila

In 2024, Misapack also ranked Tito's as the number one most popular liquor brand in the U.S., along with the brand holding its spot as "America's Favorite Vodka" from Nielsen throughout all of 2024, according to Tito's website. Data compiled by YouGov shows that Tito's Handmade Vodka pulls a 73% "fame rate," meaning out of the people surveyed, 73% of people know exactly what the liquor brand is. Tito's brand is all about high-quality vodka and philanthropy, and also spends a lot of time on animal well-being, too. It's earned the number one spot on our ranking of the 15 best value vodka brands, according to experts for good reason.

Bert "Tito" Beveridge (yes, it's pronounced exactly how you think it is) sold the first case of Tito's Handmade Vodka in 1997, becoming the very first legal distillery in Texas since before the Prohibition era. He took the Prohibition image as true inspiration for his vodka, using old-time techniques to teach himself about the art of distilling (Tito's vodka is distilled six times, in case you're curious). While other brands in the '90s were deadset on coming out with as many wacky flavors as possible, Beveridge focused on creating a smooth, simple vodka meant for drinking straight, which clearly paid off.