The Popular Vodka You Might Want To Skip If You Care About Quality

If you asked 100 people to name the five most popular vodka brands in the world, it's almost certain that each of them would name Smirnoff on their list. They're not wrong either. According to The Brand Champions 2025 report on the global spirits business, Smirnoff was a top performer, selling over 24 million cases — more than the next two brands combined! Even in America, where Tito's Handmade Vodka holds over 28% of the market share, Smirnoff sits in second place in terms of sales, well ahead of Grey Goose and Absolut. But "popular" doesn't always equal "good", and if you care about quality, you want to be staying as far away as possible from that standard bottle of Smirnoff.

According to Smirnoff's official website, the brand's vodka is triple distilled and filtered 10 times for a "dry finish" and "essential smoothness". But renowned Scottish mixologist Jack Jamieson disagrees quite emphatically. "I typically avoid the vodkas from the big-name brands, but for varying reasons," he told Chowhound in an interview, adding that this was definitely the case when it came to Smirnoff's parent company, Diageo. "As a point of principle, I avoid Diageo products generally as I don't believe they have customer experience at heart, and simply churn out the poorest quality product for the highest price they can get away with."

We take Jamieson's advice seriously, and for good reason — he has over 70,000 Instagram followers, and was named the Scottish Drinks Influencer of the Year in 2022.