Smirnoff Ice Island Variety Pack: 2 Flavors Took Me To Paradise, 2 Stranded Me At The Airport

It's nearly summer, and you know what that means: All the biggest beverage brands are rolling out new bottles and cans that promise to keep you refreshed during even the swampiest heat wave. One such company is Smirnoff, and we weren't shocked at all to hear that the brand is expanding its infamous Smirnoff Ice line to include tropical flavors that promise to pack the cooler with some flavor.

With names like Paradise Punch, Tropical Tiki, Strawberry Sunset, and Watermelon Wave, the drinks certainly sound alluring enough to inspire an impulse buy for many a consumer. But how do they hold up in a taste test? More importantly, should you pick up a 12-pack on the way to your next barbecue? I tried all four of the new flavors upon their release — here's what I thought.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.