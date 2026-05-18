Smirnoff Ice Island Variety Pack: 2 Flavors Took Me To Paradise, 2 Stranded Me At The Airport
It's nearly summer, and you know what that means: All the biggest beverage brands are rolling out new bottles and cans that promise to keep you refreshed during even the swampiest heat wave. One such company is Smirnoff, and we weren't shocked at all to hear that the brand is expanding its infamous Smirnoff Ice line to include tropical flavors that promise to pack the cooler with some flavor.
With names like Paradise Punch, Tropical Tiki, Strawberry Sunset, and Watermelon Wave, the drinks certainly sound alluring enough to inspire an impulse buy for many a consumer. But how do they hold up in a taste test? More importantly, should you pick up a 12-pack on the way to your next barbecue? I tried all four of the new flavors upon their release — here's what I thought.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I've tried more canned alcoholic beverages than I can count throughout the course of my career, and they vary widely in terms of quality. Some don't have nearly enough flavor to be remarkable, others just taste like alcohol, and some have a great balance of flavor and buzz. The latter is what I tend to look for in a boozy drink — I'd like the alcohol to be just barely noticeable, while the rest of the drink is punchy enough to make me want to keep sipping.
So, when considering whether to call Smirnoff's new Icy Island Variety Pack a "buy" or a "skip," that was the factor I had in mind. Because tastes vary so widely from consumer to consumer, I was as objective as possible when tasting these. Even if a flavor didn't jive with my palate, I still gave it a fair assessment. Here's a breakdown of each flavor.
Taste test: Paradise Punch
Paradise Punch was my least favorite flavor in the variety pack, but that wouldn't surprise anyone who knows me. I'm famously averse to most cherry-flavored things. However, I actually really didn't mind the cherry in this beverage, and the lush fruit flavor certainly helped it earn the "punch" in its moniker.
If you're a fan of fruit punch — albeit the generic version of the bevvie that kid-version of yourself would sip from juice packs by the pool — you'll definitely like Smirnoff Ice's Icy Island Paradise Punch flavor. The beverage tastes more complex than a standard fruit punch. I was surprised after sipping it to look at the can and see that it's only a combination of cherry and orange. Even though I wasn't the biggest fan of this flavor, I'm also not the biggest fruit punch girl, so take my opinion with a grain of salt. I do suspect that fruit punch fans would find this one very endearing.
Taste test: Strawberry Sunset
On the other hand, strawberry is more my speed, and I'll never pass up anything strawberry-flavored. Smirnoff Ice's Strawberry Sunset was almost perfect. I loved how well the bright strawberry flavor came through, and there was nothing gentle about this profile to speak of.
My singular complaint is that I wish this had been just strawberry-flavored rather than strawberry-and-citrus-flavored. That may just be a hot take. After all, the citrus served a purpose by cutting through the strawberry; it was what made the drink a little brighter and more refreshing. But, as a strawberry purist, I found that the citrus lent a dueling profile that, at times, distracted from the fruity berry. It's certainly a small problem in the grand scheme of things, and though I'm sure some consumers will agree with me on that point, I wouldn't be surprised if many more simply didn't care about the citrusy notes.
Taste test: Watermelon Wave
I was very pleasantly surprised by the Watermelon Wave flavor in the Icy Island Variety Pack. I don't normally love watermelon-flavored things. Because watermelon isn't the most brag-about-yourself flavor out there, I often find it too gentle to actually pull me into a product. This canned cocktail, however, was a different story.
I'm sure it helps that there were also berries in the mix, but I can definitely say that I tasted the watermelon present here. In fact, the drink instantly reminded me of a watermelon Jolly Rancher, and I mean that in the best childhood-nostalgia way possible. What I do appreciate is anything that reminds me of months-long stretches of time with no responsibilities, especially if that can be captured in a beverage only adults should be enjoying. All of which is to say, this flavor was surprisingly good, though I can't quite say it reached the heights of the top ranking Icy Island flavor.
Taste test: Tropical Tiki
Tropical Tiki was my favorite flavor of Smirnoff Ice's Icy Island Lineup, but that didn't come as any particular surprise to me. I'm a sucker for anything pineapple- or mango-flavored, and when a drink has both, it need only execute the flavor (without tasting synthetic) to blow me away. Such was the case here.
Not only did I like this flavor the best of the bunch, but I also thought it was the punchiest. It was definitely the most unique, and the only one that boasted the tropical profile this line seems to be going for. If you, too, like mango and pineapple, this will probably be your favorite of the Icy Island lineup as well. It's bright, juicy, and endlessly refreshing, and it held my interest as I made my way through the can. Good job, Smirnoff.
Final thoughts
Should you bring Smirnoff Ice's Icy Island Variety Pack to your local barbecue? Totally. I wouldn't be surprised if you yourself aren't equally fond of every flavor, but that's the beauty of individuality — all of our taste buds are unique, and everyone will be endeared to a different flavor in this lineup. It's a very crowd-pleasing 12-pack.
Personally, I could drink the Watermelon Wave and Tropical Tiki ad infinitum. And though I was less fond of the other two, I didn't think they were at all bad — they just weren't really my vibe. Honestly, you should just try the pack and judge each flavor for yourself. I don't think you'd find any downright disappointing.
Price, availability, and nutrition
Smirnoff Ice's Icy Island Variety Pack can be found at retailers nationwide, and it seems like it'll only stick around through the summer, so get your hands on one while you can! The suggested retail price is $17.99, but exact prices will vary by retailer.
All of the cans have a 4½ percent ABV, and varying nutritional information. Each has between 169 to 175 calories, 22 to about 24 grams of carbohydrates, and no fat or protein content. Each beverage is made with natural flavoring and certified color, so if avoiding synthetic ingredients is important to you, keep that in mind.