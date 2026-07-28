Give Pasta Salad 10X The Flavor By Adding This Tangy Sandwich Condiment
Dill pickle relish is a favorite for sandwiches, but did you know it's also a genius way to resuscitate flavorless pasta salad? That's right: A $2 condiment can give your pasta salad 10x the flavor. Best of all, you can decide whether you want pickles to be the star or just the supporting role in your final dish.
Pasta salad sings with all types of dill pickle relish, whether you opt for standard, sweet, or spicy. Our leading favorite is Wickles Original Relish (yes, we tried and ranked the leading pickle relishes), whether we're using it for sandwiches or pasta salad.
The bright, acidic nature of dill pickle relish is the perfect balance for popular pasta salad inclusions. Its zesty tang balances the rich, fatty ingredients in your pasta salad like cured meats, cheese, and olives. Just a tablespoon of dill pickle relish will keep the pickle flavor subtle, or you can amp it up with more, or by adding a dash of pickle juice, too.
More ways to maximize flavor in pasta salad
You can breathe life into your pasta salad dressing by elevating your ingredient choices. For example, if you use Kewpie mayo instead of standard mayo, your pasta salad dressing will have a richer flavor and thicker texture. Aged red vinegar (instead of standard red vinegar) is another secret ingredient that will elevate your pasta salad.
To add even more flavor to your pasta salad, think beyond standard additions. Olives and salami take a back seat in this cookout-ready pasta salad inspired by brunch flavors, including bloody Mary mix. If you've never tried cheese curds or bacon in a pasta salad, prepare to be impressed.
When building the flavors of your pasta salad, consider what produce is seasonal. In summer, grilled zucchini and fresh corn are a lovely addition, but in the fall you might opt for butternut squash or sweet potatoes. Or go for affordable pantry staples like canned black beans and canned tomatoes, using this cowboy caviar pasta salad for inspiration, which is a recipe that would definitely work with the dill pickle addition.