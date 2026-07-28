Give Pasta Salad 10X The Flavor By Adding This Tangy Sandwich Condiment

Dill pickle relish is a favorite for sandwiches, but did you know it's also a genius way to resuscitate flavorless pasta salad? That's right: A $2 condiment can give your pasta salad 10x the flavor. Best of all, you can decide whether you want pickles to be the star or just the supporting role in your final dish.

Pasta salad sings with all types of dill pickle relish, whether you opt for standard, sweet, or spicy. Our leading favorite is Wickles Original Relish (yes, we tried and ranked the leading pickle relishes), whether we're using it for sandwiches or pasta salad.

The bright, acidic nature of dill pickle relish is the perfect balance for popular pasta salad inclusions. Its zesty tang balances the rich, fatty ingredients in your pasta salad like cured meats, cheese, and olives. Just a tablespoon of dill pickle relish will keep the pickle flavor subtle, or you can amp it up with more, or by adding a dash of pickle juice, too.