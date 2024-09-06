Cured Meats Are The Ultimate Savory Addition To All Your Pasta Salads

You can put just about anything in them, but adding cured meats to your pasta salads makes perfect sense. It's a clever and utterly yummy way to consolidate some common items in your refrigerator that never made it to your charcuterie board or homemade pizza.

Whether you cube it or slice it into a strip, each piece of cured meat should be able to fit onto a fork with some of the other pasta salad ingredients. When it comes to the amount, it's up to you. You can use up to 10 ounces of any cured variety per pound of dried pasta or you can use as little as the four lonely pepperoni just sitting in your refrigerator with nowhere left to go.

And in fact, pepperoni is a great place to start since it's right at home when you add it to this veggie antipasti Italian pasta salad recipe. Salami is also a good candidate for this one because it can be sliced thinly or cubed. This tortellini Greek salad recipe with little chunks of pepperoni and salami added to it, is not only a divine upgrade but a smart hack to use up bits of meats at once.