10 Dishes That Pair Well With Old Fashioneds

There's a reason the old fashioned is such a classic cocktail. A simple combination of bitters, sugar, water, and (typically) whiskey, this cocktail has been around at least since the late 1880s when it was popularized under its current name. But just because it seems like a simple cocktail, doesn't necessarily mean it's easy to mix. To create the perfect old fashioned, you must make sure you have the right proportions.

Once you've mastered the classic mixture and are ready to leisurely sip away, you may notice that there's still something missing: A meal. Sure, the cocktail is great on its own, but it's so much better when accompanied by a delectable dish. Most tend to immediately lean toward steak, and as Hope Ewing, the bar director at The Obscure, admits, "the cliché ... exists because they go really well together." But a steak dinner isn't the only option. In fact, five drink experts gave us nine other possibilities and only two of them were beef-based.

Ewing, along with entertainment expert Paul Zahn, frequent "Bar Rescue" consultant Mia Mastroianni, OyBar's beverage director Eddie Gonzalez, and California Surf Club's lead bartender Desmond Edson, all knew exactly what they'd pair with their old fashioned cocktails and were nice enough to share. We were surprised by some and expected others. Read on to see if you've already made the match or if you'll be trying something new the next time you're out.