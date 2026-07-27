10 Dishes That Pair Well With Old Fashioneds
There's a reason the old fashioned is such a classic cocktail. A simple combination of bitters, sugar, water, and (typically) whiskey, this cocktail has been around at least since the late 1880s when it was popularized under its current name. But just because it seems like a simple cocktail, doesn't necessarily mean it's easy to mix. To create the perfect old fashioned, you must make sure you have the right proportions.
Once you've mastered the classic mixture and are ready to leisurely sip away, you may notice that there's still something missing: A meal. Sure, the cocktail is great on its own, but it's so much better when accompanied by a delectable dish. Most tend to immediately lean toward steak, and as Hope Ewing, the bar director at The Obscure, admits, "the cliché ... exists because they go really well together." But a steak dinner isn't the only option. In fact, five drink experts gave us nine other possibilities and only two of them were beef-based.
Ewing, along with entertainment expert Paul Zahn, frequent "Bar Rescue" consultant Mia Mastroianni, OyBar's beverage director Eddie Gonzalez, and California Surf Club's lead bartender Desmond Edson, all knew exactly what they'd pair with their old fashioned cocktails and were nice enough to share. We were surprised by some and expected others. Read on to see if you've already made the match or if you'll be trying something new the next time you're out.
Beet and orange salad
"I love pairing an old fashioned with a fresh summer beet and orange salad," declares Paul Zahn. An easy precursor to a fancy dinner, a beet and orange salad pairs perfectly with the old fashioned because both the salad and the drink include oranges.
Even though aromatic bitters, like Angostura, are the classic choice when preparing an Old Fashioned, orange bitters are a popular substitute to enhance the citrus notes found in certain whiskeys. Although some orange varieties are better than others for your salad, the simple bitters pivot is why Zahn believes this specific dish and the cocktail pair so well. "The orange peel and orange bitters from the old fashioned will pair really well with the pop of citrus in a beet and orange salad," Zahn explains.
But the citrus isn't the only reason Zahn recommends this combination. Beets are a big factor as well, mostly because of their earthiness. Just as the orange enhances the cocktail's citrus notes, the earthiness from the beets complements the oak, tobacco, and leather notes frequently associated with various whiskeys.
Watermelon, feta and arugula salad
Paul Zahn loves using arugula during the summer. "Arugula has a nice peppery flavor profile and would work nicely with a certain type of old fashioned," he explains. The type of old fashioned Zahn is referring to is one made with rye or high-rye bourbon. "Rye is also peppery so combining these two elements can be a winner for any dinner party."
Summertime also happens to be the peak time for several juicy melons. One of our favorites is the bright red watermelon. We'll eat it straight, blend it up into margaritas, or even add it to salads for an extra punch of sweetness. Zahn likes to do this, too. "I love crafting a watermelon feta arugula salad as a main dish or side salad," he says.
Since the arugula is such a great compliment to the old fashioned, this salad and cocktail combination would be great for a summer cookout or dinner party. Zahn says you could even turn the salad into a main by adding some protein. He believes a cracked pepper salmon would be a good choice because the peppery seasoning would "elevate the pepper flavors from the old fashioned and arugula."
Hamburger
Since beef is such a popular partner to the old fashioned, it's fitting that the hamburger made the list. Like an old fashioned, a burger can be as plain or as fancy as you like. It could be a plain beef patty to match the simple cocktail, or you could try a completely different burger recipe if you're in the mood for something really drool-worthy. It all depends on what you're craving.
For Eddie Gonzalez, the burger is his "favorite safety food" which is why he frequently pairs it with an old fashioned. In fact, he says he falls back on that pairing 90% of the time. "I think an old fashioned for me is kind of like that safe bet when I'm looking for a cocktail," he explains. One reason Gonzalez often opts for the burger is because he says it's "hearty [and] warm." But it really has a lot to do with his childhood. See, that was the dish his mom would make when she didn't feel like cooking. "So, I think that's why I draw a parallel to an old fashioned because that's the cocktail that really got me into whiskey," he explains.
Cheeseburger
If a plain hamburger just doesn't do it for you, Desmond Edson recommends adding onions and cheese. But not just any cheese. He suggests adding a slice or two of aged cheddar. "A well-made burger with aged cheddar, caramelized onions, and a toasted brioche bun is fantastic alongside an old fashioned," declares California Surf Club's bar manager. While there are several ways to do it, we believe that this is the best way to caramelize your onions. As for toasting the bun, you can add even more flavor by toasting the buns in rendered fat.
Once you've mastered all those separate elements, not only will you end up with a show-stopping burger, but you will also have a dish that Edson insists pairs really well with the old fashioned since each piece enhances a different part of the cocktail. "The char from the beef complements the whiskey's oak and spice, while the sweetness in the cocktail enhances the caramelized flavors of the burger."
Steak
Steak is a classic choice when it comes to the old fashioned. As Eddie Gonzalez describes, "the smokiness of the meat, the char from the barrel ... it just goes incredibly well together." But once you've decided on a steak for dinner, the question becomes which cut of steak would be the best partner.
Desmond Edson says his favorite option is the filet mignon. "The rich, buttery flavor of a filet pairs beautifully with the whiskey's caramel, vanilla, and oak notes," he explains. "The cocktail's slight sweetness balances the savory beef, while the bitters help cut through the richness, making each bite and sip more flavorful."
Gonzalez, on the other hand, says his choice depends on how he's feeling that day. He goes with a filet when he's craving something lean, but when he wants something extra fatty, he opts for the ribeye. Out of all the options though, he says his favorite is a dry aged bone-in New York. But no matter which cut he chooses, he believes the best whiskey to use in this combination is either rye or high-proof bourbon.
Korean barbecue
As we mentioned, whiskey is the spirit most people expect to find in their old fashioned. If you narrow it down even further, the most popular choices are typically either bourbon or rye. But those aren't the only whiskeys you can use. In fact, Hope Ewing frequently makes them with scotch. In those instances, she has a very specific dish she likes to pair with it: Korean barbecue.
The perfect dinner for a big group, Korean BBQ is a fun alternative to a classic meal. There's a huge spread made up of different types of grilled proteins and the accoutrements that go with them. You can find everything from bulgogi (thinly sliced marinated beef) and galbi (marinated short ribs) to kimchi and danmuji (pickled radishes). It's a big event. An event that Ewing says, "means big flavors, lots of sweet, tangy, and savory and a whole lot of smoke." Those four qualities are exactly why the bar director believes a scotch old fashioned pairs so well with this specific meal. "The scotch old fashioned meets the meats 1 for 1; bold sweetness, smoke, & spice," she explains, insisting that this pairing "is real. I stand by it."
Pho
If you like your drinks spicier, consider making your old fashioned with rye whiskey, which tends to be spicier thanks to the use of the somewhat spicier namesake grain. So, it's the ideal choice if you prefer an old fashioned with a high heat ratio. It's also why Hope Ewing recommends pairing a rye old fashioned with pho. She says that combination will end up being totally adventurous, especially if you give your aromatics a good char first. But if you're going to use rye whiskey as your base, Ewing recommends using "a nice, everyday rye rather than a special occasion one." She promises that this pairing will open up a variety of new aspects of the whiskey you've never experienced before.
Plus, if you're considering following the classic Vietnamese tradition and want to partake of a hot bowl of pho for breakfast like they do in the home country, you don't need to pair it with a cup of tea. You could instead pair the soup with an old fashioned. According to the bar director, the original old fashioned began as a morning pick-me-up. "It's fate," Ewing says emphatically.
Raw oysters
On a hot summer day, there's nothing better than shucking and eating a dozen oysters with a tangy mignonette sauce and a lovely glass of white or sparkling wine, especially if you're vacationing on the coast. If you're not a wine fan, Hope Ewing recommends an old fashioned. But not just any old fashioned, one using Irish whiskey as its base. "A nice Irish pot still whiskey is subtle, a bit sweet, a bit creamy, with a hint of brine," explains the bar director. "Add some sugar and citrus bitters and I can't think of a better complement to a sweet, briny, delicate oyster on the half shell."
Irish whiskey is a whiskey that, you guessed it, comes from Ireland. But what makes this whiskey so special is how it's made. Unlike American bourbon, which must be made with 51% corn, a single pot still Irish whiskey must be made with 30% malted barley and 30% unmalted barley. That base creates a creamy flavor that Ewing says works well with creamy oysters. Then, once you add in the sugar and bitters, you get a sweet cocktail that Ewing admits goes well with the mollusk but "will also play counterpoint to an acidic mignonette or spicy cocktail sauce and won't overpower the shellfish."
Sushi
While steaks and burgers are obvious choices when picking a partner for your old fashioned, if you're looking for a bite that isn't as heavy, Desmond Edson recommends sushi. "For a lighter option, a simple sushi roll offers a beautiful contrast."
Now, we know that sake, a Japanese wine made of rice, water, and koji that's usually served hot or cold, is the more obvious choice when enjoying various types of sushi. But Edson likes the old fashioned. "The citrus oils and bitters in an old fashioned brighten the richness of the fish, while the whiskey's complexity stands up to the umami without overpowering it," he explains.
Once you've opted for an old fashioned, how you mix it might dictate which kind of fish you choose. For example, if you prefer a salmon skin roll, you might want to swap out the aromatic bitters for cherry or peach since the stone fruits' acidity nicely balances the oily richness of the fish. A spicy tuna roll, on the other hand, begs for citrus or tiki bitters to cut through the spiciness of this specific roll.
Apple pie
Now that we've covered a variety of main and side dishes to pair with your old fashioned, there's one course left, and that's the dessert. An old fashioned is definitely a great choice before or during dinner, but Mia Mastroianni says one of her "favorite times to enjoy an old fashioned is right after a meal ... with dessert."
There are numerous options for a sweet treat to use as a pairing partner, from cookies and cakes to pies and parfaits. Everyone has their favorites. For Mastroianni, it's an apple pie. "Sipping a smooth blend of whiskey, sugar, and bitters along with a perfectly seasoned slice of apple pie feels ideal," she reveals. These days, there are numerous ways to elevate your apple pie from choosing which apple variety is best for apple pie to incorporating other herbs and spices that can change the way the pie tastes and influence how you mix your cocktail. No matter which whiskey or bitters you choose, Mastroianni believes that "whiskey is already a bold flavor, pairing it with a sweet treat sets the perfect tempo to savor and enjoy something decadent."