I Tried 6 Different Ways To Caramelize Onions. This One Was The Best.

My husband and I drop more money than we'd like to admit on bowls of French onion soup at our favorite French restaurant. But how could we resist the explosion of flavor granted by broth, bread, cheese, and caramelized onions? Sweet, salty, and herbaceous, this dish showed me how caramelized onions can shine outside of burgers and pizzas. I wanted to perfect my homemade French onion soup (and add more pizzazz to sandwiches and quiches), so I set out to ascertain the best way of caramelizing onions.

In this review, I'll provide instructions on how to use the stovetop, oven, Instant Pot, and air fryer to prepare caramelized onions in six different ways, using nothing more than butter, salt, onions, and sometimes vegetable broth. Although you can achieve shockingly good caramelized onions with a variety of ingredients like brown sugar, alcohol, and balsamic vinegar, I kept things simple so that I could better evaluate the flavor and texture of the onions themselves. I'll share my feedback on each method, noting the pros and cons of the cooking process and the resulting onions. Finally, I'll reveal my preferred technique at the very end.

The two most important ingredients required to cook traditional caramelized onions are patience and time. While I've chosen my favorite method based on the final flavor and texture of the onions, you might rather opt for a quicker method. There's absolutely no shame in using B+ caramelized onions rather than A+ caramelized onions if that's what works for your lifestyle.